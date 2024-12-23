Princess Kate will have 'slow start' in 2025 before big personal moment – exclusive

The Princess of Wales could experience "a slow start" in early 2025, followed by a "brighter" period as she "takes a centre stage role," according to the stars.

Princess Diana's much-trusted astrologer Debbie Frank has revealed what could be next for Princess Kate as 2024 draws to a close.

© Getty Images Princess Kate at her Christmas carol service on 6 December

It's been a whirlwind year for the Waleses in light of Kate's cancer journey. The royal announced that she'd been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer back in March following planned abdominal surgery.

In September, she revealed she had completed her course of preventative chemotherapy in an intimate video message, explaining how it had been "incredibly tough" for her family.

© Getty Images The royal completed treatment in September

The Princess continued: "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

© Getty Images 2024 has been a whirlwind year for the Waleses

Here Debbie reveals what could be in store for the mother-of-three…

"Eclipses are always big news for the royals and Kate's announcement of her cancer diagnosis earlier this year coincided with an eclipsed Full Moon on her Mars.

"Although early 2025 and February in particular, could be a slow start for Kate, the final eclipse opposite her Mars occurs on 29 March. This traumatic health cycle is closing out for both herself and William.

© Getty Images 2025 looks so much brighter for Princess Kate, according to the stars

"2025 looks so much brighter with powerful Pluto giving Kate extra personal oomph. Early June brings dynamic Mars across her royal Leo ascendant and all eyes will be upon her as she takes a centre stage role.

"Her best month of the year is September when Jupiter puts her under the spotlight and the world is her oyster. Early October is another triumph for Kate leading into a spectacular Full Moon on 5 November when Kate takes things to a new level in terms of public recognition and adulation.

"Mid-December brings high energy Mars into Capricorn seeing her through into 2026 as a powerhouse of accomplishment."