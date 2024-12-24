Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's glittering Christmas tree inside their Montecito mansion
See the Sussexes' Christmas tree© Getty

The Sussexes are celebrating the holidays with Archie and Lilibet

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become renowned for their chic home interiors, and it's no different with their Christmas decorations.

Prince Harry and Meghan have resided in Montecito since 2020 after stepping  back from royal duties and while the couple are scrupulous when it comes to their private life, they've previously shared glimpses inside their home.

In their 2022 Netflix docuseries, viewers got a fascinating insight into how the Sussexes celebrate Christmas, including their beautiful Christmas tree.

In a scene where Meghan's cousin, Ashleigh, comes to visit the family, Princess Lilibet, who was then around six months old, can be seen lying in front of a twinkling fir tree.

Living room at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Montecito mansion with Princess Lilibet and Meghan's cousin Ashleigh© Netflix
The festive decor was revealed during a scene of Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary which featured baby Lili and Meghan's cousin Ashleigh

The tree is the focal point of Harry and Meghan's living room, reaching all the way up to the ceiling at their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara. It's decorated simply, with fairy lights and only a sparse scattering of simple ornaments - including baubles and a toy Santa. 

Underneath the tree, the couple leave the family presents, tastefully wrapped in shiny paper and tied with bows. And close to the tree, on a dark wood table, are cards and a couple of cuddly elves. See it in the video below…

WATCH: Harry and Meghan's huge Christmas tree inside their Montecito home

Back in their early dating days, Harry and Meghan were seen picking up a Nordmann Fir tree from Pines and Needles in Battersea, London in December 2016, with the owner telling HELLO! at the time that the couple were "completely charming together".

A year later, Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November 2017 and tied the knot the following May at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Their son Archie arrived in May 2019, when they were still working royals in the UK. The Duke and Duchess welcomed Lilibet in June 2021 when they had just moved into their new home.

Meghan Markle decorating Christmas tree© Netflix
Meghan Markle seen decorating family Christmas tree in Vancouver in 2020

The Sussexes are expected to celebrate the holidays in California, no doubt with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Despite no longer carrying out royal traditions, Harry opened up in his memoir, Spare, about how he and Meghan still continue the royal family's tradition of opening their presents on Christmas Eve.

Reflecting on Christmas 2020, the Duke shared: "We took Archie to find a Christmas tree. A pop-up lot in Santa Barbara. We bought one of the biggest spruces they had. We brought it home, set it up in the living room. Magnificent. We stood back, admiring, counting our blessings. New home. Healthy boy." 

The couple sent their Christmas card via email to those signed up to their subscription list© Archewell
Harry and Meghan's 2024 Christmas card

He continued: "It was Christmas Eve. We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain. We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition." 

And in a recent interview with Marie Claire, Meghan revealed that Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, have their own Christmas traditions, including leaving out "carrots for the reindeer". 

LISTEN: Inside the royal family's unprecedented year

