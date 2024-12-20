Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second family Christmas card revealed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second family Christmas card revealed
Harry and Meghan sent a second Christmas card to close friends and family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second family Christmas card revealed

The Sussexes' first card featured a rare picture of Archie and Lilibet

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a heartfelt Christmas card featuring their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for the first time in three years.

But it's not the only card that Prince Harry and Meghan will be sending out this year.

The first was shared via their Archewell Foundation, and it included six images taken from their trips to Nigeria and Colombia, as well as a personal snap showing their children running into their parents' arms.

The message read: "On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundations. We wish you a very Happy Holiday Season and a joyful new year."

According to PEOPLE magazine, the first card is meant for professional use, and the Sussexes have sent a separate, private card to close friends and family which will not be shared publicly.

In the past, Harry and Meghan have enlisted their royal wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski and photographer Misan Harriman to capture family portraits and momentous occasions.

The couple sent their Christmas card via email to those signed up to their subscription list
The couple sent their Christmas card via email to those signed up to their subscription list

The couple's children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, are growing up out of the public eye, with Harry and Meghan choosing not to share images of their faces.

Archie started kindergarten at the end of the summer, while Lilibet is thought to attend preschool.

The photo was taking inside the family's Montecito home
The photo was taking inside the family's Montecito home

The Sussexes are expected to spend Christmas at their Montecito home in Santa Barbara, California, with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, likely to join them for the holidays.

Harry and Meghan carried out joint trips to Vancouver and Whistler, Nigeria and Colombia this year, but the Duke and Duchess have also been focused on their own individual projects.

The Duke's Polo series was released on Netflix earlier this month, while the Duchess is said to be finalising her cookery show with the streaming giant.

Harry and Meghan in Colombia
Harry and Meghan have travelled together this year, as well as working on solo projects

Meghan is also yet to officially launch her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which she teased on Instagram back in March.

Meanwhile, Harry has visited New York, London, South Africa and Lesotho in recent months in conjunction with his various patronages and charities.

Harry at the WellChild Awards in London in September
Harry at the WellChild Awards in London in September

A source previously told HELLO! that the Sussexes' long-term plan was to always pursue "solo ventures" with their joint focus remaining on the Archewell Foundation.

"Harry and Meghan have consistently pursued solo ventures in connection with their individual interests, but remain deeply committed to their joint efforts through Archewell," the source connected closely with the pair previously told HELLO!

"Together they have exciting projects in the pipeline, all driving forward their shared mission for positive global impact."

