Royal family share magical photo from Sandringham

The royal family has delighted fans by sharing a magical new photo ahead of their Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

The heartwarming image shows the Norfolk estate blanketed in snow, looking picture-perfect in a wintery setting.

Alongside the digital photograph, shared on the royal family's official social media accounts, a message read: "[Christmas tree emoji] Wishing you a very Merry Christmas!"

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be hosting many members of their family at Sandringham on Christmas Day, with the Prince of Wales recently revealing that 45 people will be "all in one room" at the royal residence.

Speaking to reporters, Leah St Clair-Lewis from WRVS Services Welfare, a charity that provides welfare to members of the British Army, revealed that she and William spoke of his plans on Christmas day.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla leading the royals on Christmas Day in 2023

She explained: "We spoke about what he was up to for Christmas and enjoying walks with his dogs at Sandringham."

Leah added: "He said there will be 45 of them under one roof for Christmas. He didn't say whether that was just for one day or over the Christmas period. They must need a very long table."

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice will be joining the celebrations after changing her Christmas travel plans due to medical advice, it is understood.

Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child due in early spring and were expected to spend the festive period overseas with his family, but after medical advice are understood to have been advised not to travel long distances.

This Christmas will mark the first time that her sister Princess Eugenie has spent the holidays with her in-laws, with the royal usually joining the rest of her family at Sandringham.