King Charles breaks tradition with Christmas message - details

The King has broken with a royal tradition for his Christmas message, it has been revealed.

Charles, 76, has recorded his speech outside a royal residence, The Telegraph reports.

The annual address to the nation, which will be televised at 3pm on Christmas Day, was filmed almost two weeks at the Fitzrovia Chapel, a former hospital chapel in Pearson Square, central London.

It's understood that the King, who is undergoing cancer treatment, wanted a location with a healthcare connection.

When his diagnosis was confirmed in February, the monarch temporarily took a step back from public duties as he began his medical care. But for his return to his engagements in April, he visited a cancer care hospital in London.

The Fitzrovia Chapel, with its stunning Byzantine inspired architecture is the former chapel of the Middlesex Hospital. It is open to everyone of all faiths, beliefs, backgrounds and cultures, tying in with Charles' connection with community.

The last royal Christmas broadcast not recorded at a royal residence was the late Queen's at Hampton Court Palace in 2010.

© Getty Queen Elizabeth II recorded her speech at Hampton Court Palace

The King delivered his first Christmas message as monarch from St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2022 and from Buckingham Palace last year.

Charles is following a long royal tradition, dating back to 1932 when King George V made the first Christmas broadcast.

