Princess Beatrice makes last-minute change to Christmas plans on health grounds – details

Princess Beatrice has made last-minute changes to her Christmas plans, with the royal opting to stay in the United Kingdom and head to Sandringham this year.

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew was planning on spending the festive season abroad with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and his family. However, Beatrice has received recent medical advice against travelling long distances at this time. The royal is currently pregnant with her second child.

Beatrice and her husband will now head to Norfolk with their daughter, Sienna, and Edo's son, Wolfie. The family will take part in the traditional Sandringham walkabout that the royals undertake on Christmas Day, although HELLO! understands that Sienna will not be present for this.

Sienna's absence will likely be due to her young age, as the royal is only three. Prince Louis didn't start accompanying his family to the church until he was four.

© Getty Images Beatrice will now stay in the UK for Christmas

Beatrice will be the only member of the York family at the occasion as Princess Eugenie is expected to spend the holidays with her in-laws. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew has stepped away from the festivities due to the ongoing row over his links to a businessman who has been named as a spy by the Home Office.

This Christmas will mark the first time that Eugenie has spent the holidays with her in-laws, with the royal usually joining the rest of her family at Sandringham. Speaking of her in-laws in her 2018 post-engagement interview, Eugenie said: "They're really wonderful people. Seven years, you get to know people pretty well. They're already sort of parents and brother."

© Getty Images Beatrice and Edoardo often spend Christmas at Sandringham

Earlier in the month, Prince William revealed that he was expecting to be joined by 45 members of the wider family for the holiday celebrations at Sandringham. Speaking to members of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, the Prince of Wales joked: "Am I ready for Christmas? No, no way am I ready."

He added he was looking forward to spending the big day with 45 members of his family "all in one room" but said they are "normally spread out".

© Getty William is expecting a busy Christmas

It's believed that William has already arrived in Sandringham alongside the Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

