Carole Middleton and Princess Kate's sweet exchange at festive outing you almost missed

Carole Middleton and her daughter Princess Kate melted hearts during a touching moment at this year's Royal Carols: Together At Christmas service.

The festive event, hosted by the Princess of Wales, brought together members of the royal family and special guests to celebrate Christmas.

© WPA Pool, Getty Carole and Michael Middleton at the Together At Christmas carol service

Carole, 69, was seated proudly among the audience at Westminster Abbey as she watched Kate lead the evening with grace and poise.

At one point during the event, cameras caught the mother-daughter duo exchanging a warm glance.

Carole, who was sat with her husband Michael and daughter Pippa, looked radiant in a chic off-white Max Mara coat.

© Shutterstock The Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey

Her pride for Kate was evident as the Princess took centre stage alongside her children, Prince Louis, six, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince George, 11.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet exchange, with many taking to social media to praise the Middleton family's unwavering support for each other.

© ITV Carole seen watching Kate who was seated directly in front of her at the concert

"Carole looked at the Wales family. They were sitting in front each other," wrote one eagled-eye fan, while another added: "Her smile for them [teary-eyes emoji]."

The special programme, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve, and featured touching tributes to individuals and organisations that have offered comfort and support to others in times of need.

In a recorded voiceover at the start, the Princess said: "The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others.

"It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences.

"Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear. The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope."