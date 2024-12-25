Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Carole Middleton and Princess Kate's sweet exchange at festive outing you almost missed
Subscribe
Carole Middleton and Princess Kate's sweet exchange at festive outing you almost missed
Carole Middleton and Princess Kate

Carole Middleton and Princess Kate's sweet exchange at festive outing you almost missed

Princess Kate was joined by her family at the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas service

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Carole Middleton and her daughter Princess Kate melted hearts during a touching moment at this year's Royal Carols: Together At Christmas service

The festive event, hosted by the Princess of Wales, brought together members of the royal family and special guests to celebrate Christmas. 

Carole and Michael Middleton arrive for the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 6, 2024 in London, England© WPA Pool, Getty
Carole and Michael Middleton at the Together At Christmas carol service

Carole, 69, was seated proudly among the audience at Westminster Abbey as she watched Kate lead the evening with grace and poise. 

At one point during the event, cameras caught the mother-daughter duo exchanging a warm glance. 

Carole, who was sat with her husband Michael and daughter Pippa, looked radiant in a chic off-white Max Mara coat. 

Kate Middleton arrives at Westminster Abbey© Shutterstock
The Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey

Her pride for Kate was evident as the Princess took centre stage alongside her children, Prince Louis, six, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince George, 11. 

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet exchange, with many taking to social media to praise the Middleton family's unwavering support for each other. 

Carole seen watching Kate who was seated directly in front of her at the concert© ITV
Carole seen watching Kate who was seated directly in front of her at the concert

"Carole looked at the Wales family. They were sitting in front each other," wrote one eagled-eye fan, while another added: "Her smile for them [teary-eyes emoji]."

The special programme, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve, and featured touching tributes to individuals and organisations that have offered comfort and support to others in times of need. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate and Prince Louis share sweet moment at Christmas concert

In a recorded voiceover at the start, the Princess said: "The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others. 

"It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences. 

LISTEN: A RIGHT ROYAL PODCAST

"Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear. The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope."

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More