Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry's bizarre childhood Christmas gift he won't pass on to Archie and Lilibet
Subscribe
Prince Harry's bizarre childhood Christmas gift he won't pass on to Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry with christmas gift backdrop© Getty

Prince Harry's bizarre childhood Christmas gift he won't pass on to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince William and his brother spent childhood Christmases at Sandringham  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince Harry's Christmas in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle, 43, and children Prince Archie, three, and Princess Lilibet, five, couldn't be further from his childhood festivities spent at Sandringham.

However, there is one element from a particular childhood Christmas that Harry, 40, has admitted he wasn't a fan of - a certain Christmas gift from his late great-aunt Princess Margaret.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Christmas Day with the royal family at Sandringham

Writing in his memoir Spare, Prince William's brother shared that the late Queen's sister bought him a biro pen with a small rubber fish wrapped around it, which he described as "cold-blooded".

young Prince Harry and harry with Princess Margaret and queen elizabeth© Getty
Prince Harry was not a fan of the gift from Princess Margaret

Harry confessed that his relationship with his father's aunt was not a close one, adding that he felt: "nothing for her, except a bit of pity and a lot of jumpiness."

Harry's Christmas tradition

Despite receiving a gift he will never pass on to his children, there is a royal tradition that the Sussexes still observe at Christmas, despite their move to California in 2020.

Prince William and Prince Harry at Sandringham as children© Getty
Prince William and Prince Harry spent childhood Christmases at Sandringham

In Spare, the Duke of Sussex described his first Christmas spent in Montecito apart from King Charles and Prince William having stepped down from senior royal duties.

Prince Harry and Princess Margaret appeared alongside members of the royal family every Christmas at Sandringham © PA Images via Getty Images
Prince Harry and Princess Margaret appeared alongside members of the royal family every Christmas at Sandringham

"It was Christmas Eve. We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain. We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition," he wrote.

The royal explained that the festive rule observed at Sandringham is a nod to the family's Anglo-Saxon heritage.  

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service © Getty
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry no longer spend Christmas at Sandringham

"The whole family gathered to open gifts on Christmas Eve, as always, a German tradition that survived the anglicizing of the family surname from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor," the father-of-two wrote, recalling a childhood Christmas spent in Norfolk.

William looked particularly interested in Zara's hat© AFP via Getty Images
Prince Harry spent Christmases with his cousins in Norfolk

"We were at Sandringham in a big room with a long table covered with white cloth and white name cards. By custom, at the start of the night, each of us located our place, stood before our mound of presents.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking© Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spend Christmas in the US

"Then suddenly, everyone began opening at the same time. A free-for-all, with scores of family members talking at once and pulling at bows and tearing at wrapping paper."

Harry and Meghan at the polo© Getty
Harry and Meghan observe royal traditions at their Californian home

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, the Duchess of Sussex revealed what she was looking forward to this festive season. 

The photo was taking inside the family's Montecito home© Archewell
The Sussexes released their 2024 Christmas card from inside their Montecito home

DISCOVER: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second family Christmas card revealed 

"I think as a mom with children, you’re just enjoying having them there, but they're not understanding everything that's happening yet," Meghan explained. "But now we’re at the age where I just can't wait to see it through their lens every year."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Quiz of the year
  • The most extravagant royal Christmas ever

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More