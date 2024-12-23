Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's unusual Christmas rule enforced by dad Prince Harry
Subscribe
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's unusual Christmas rule enforced by dad Prince Harry
rince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City© Getty

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's unusual Christmas rule enforced by dad Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an unconventional present ritual

Kate Thomas
Lifestyle Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing for a sunny family Christmas in Montecito, California with their children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

While 2024 marks their fifth Christmas spent without Harry's family in the wake of their decision to step down as working royals, the Duke of Sussex is determined to uphold his family's long-held festive traditions.

WATCH: Prince Archie is dad Harry's double in beanie hat

Writing in his memoir Spare, Harry recalled the first year spent apart from his father King Charles and brother Prince William, who gathered at Sandringham with their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite the novelty of his first Christmas spent without the pressures of being a senior royal, Harry was keen to uphold certain royal conventions.

"It was Christmas Eve. We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain. We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition," he wrote of Christmas 2020.

The photo was taking inside the family's Montecito home© Archewell
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing for their fifth Christmas without Harry's family

The royal family's rule about opening presents on December 24 is a nod to their Anglo-Saxon heritage, which Harry also explained elsewhere in Spare.

"The whole family gathered to open gifts on Christmas Eve, as always, a German tradition that survived the anglicizing of the family surname from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor," he wrote, recalling a particularly memorable Christmas with his family.

"We were at Sandringham in a big room with a long table covered with white cloth and white name cards. By custom, at the start of the night, each of us located our place, stood before our mound of presents.

Archie flying a kite in Montecito, wearing jeans and bobble hat© Netflix
Prince Archie and his sister Lilibet will be opening their presents on December 24

"Then suddenly, everyone began opening at the same time. A free-for-all, with scores of family members talking at once and pulling at bows and tearing at wrapping paper."

Harry and Meghan's Christmas plans

Christmas is a fun-filled celebration chez Sussex. Meghan recently revealed that the holiday season – which kicks off at Thanksgiving and concludes in the New Year – is her favourite time of year.

Harry and Meghan in Colombia© Getty
Harry and Meghan are keep to uphold the same festive traditions they grew up with

"I love the holidays," she shared in a November interview with Marie Claire. "Archie and Lilibet are now three and five, so every year it gets better."

She enthused: "At first, I think as a mom with children, you’re just enjoying having them there, but they're not understanding everything that's happening yet. But now we’re at the age where I just can't wait to see it through their lens every year."

Harry and Meghan make sure to follow all the same conventional traditions for their kids as they both experienced growing up, from leaving out "carrots for the reindeer" before Santa's visit to stockings full of presents and decorating the Christmas tree.

Prince Harry carried Lilibet on his shoulders
The children will also be putting out carrots for Santa's reindeer

The Duke of Sussex previously revealed they got their very first Stateside Christmas tree from "a pop-up lot in Santa Barbara" and the couple have also been known to get a spruce delivered from Pines & Needles.

LATEST: Meghan Markle has no communication with King Charles - report 

There is also a musical element to their celebrations, which will include Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, who lives nearby.

"We're always making sure we have something fun to do. Like any other family you spend time having a great meal and then what do you do? Play games, all the same stuff, someone brings a guitar — fun," Meghan said. 

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Quiz of the year
  • The most extravagant royal Christmas ever

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More