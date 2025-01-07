Prince Harry to return to the UK next month - why Meghan Markle won't join him

The Duke of Sussex is set to return to the UK next month for his trial against the publishers of The Sun.

The trial takes place at the High Court and sees Prince Harry as well as former Labour deputy leader, Lord Tom Watson, up against News Group Newspapers (NGN). Harry and Lord Watson are suing the publisher over alleged unlawful information-gathering and invasion of privacy.

© Getty Images Prince Harry's trial against The Sun is expected to last around seven weeks

Harry, 40, has accused NGN of targeting him with intrusive tactics carried out by journalists and private investigators. The allegations stem from claims of extensive unlawful information gathering practices, including phone hacking and other breaches of privacy. The highly anticipated proceedings are expected to last approximately seven weeks, during which Harry will be cross-examined by the newspaper group's barrister.

© Getty Images The Duke will reportedly fly to the UK next month

At a summit held in New York in December last year, the Duke said some 1,300 people had settled their claims, adding: "They've settled because they've had to settle. So therefore, one of the main reasons for seeing this through is accountability, because I'm the last person that can actually achieve that."

The publisher has previously denied unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

It will be the Duke's second courtroom encounter, after he gave evidence in 2023 before the same judge as he sued Mirror Group Newspapers alleging phone hacking.

Harry is reportedly due to fly across the pond next month and isn't expected to be joined by his wife Meghan Markle who will likely remain in Montecito caring for their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Beyond this, Meghan has also been reluctant to return to the UK after a change was made to Harry's level of personal security during UK visits.

The Duke recently took legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.

© Getty Images The Sussexes live in Montecito with their two children

In a judgment in February 2024, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the Duke's case and concluded Ravec's approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair. At a hearing in December 2023, Harry's lawyers read out an excerpt from an emotional written witness statement regarding his relocation to the US.

It read in part: "It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020.

"The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US. That cannot happen if it's not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too."

© WireImage Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to California back in 2020 after they made the decision to step down as senior working royals.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince Harry on why he lives in the US

Meghan last joined Prince Harry in the UK in September 2022. They attended the One Young World summit in Manchester and had been due to appear at the WellChild Awards but had to miss the event following the death of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry and Meghan's visit to the UK was extended so that they could also attend the late Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral held at Westminster Abbey.

© Getty Images Meghan supported Harry following the death of his grandmother

On a previous episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, The Telegraph's Royal Editor Hannah Furness talked about why Meghan was ever unlikely to return to the UK anytime soon.

"There is quite a heavy narrative that Meghan and the children won't be coming back until they can resolve this security issue to their liking," she says. "But he [Harry] will certainly be coming and going."