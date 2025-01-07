Princess Lilibet has entered her 'princess phase' according to Meghan Markle's friend

Princess Lilibet appears to be embracing her royal roots in an adorable way. According to Meghan Markle's friend Adrian Lipscombe, the three-year-old tot is currently in her "princess phase".

The American chef shared this sweet update as she came into Meghan's defence on social media after news of her new Netflix show With Love, Meghan was released.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX The Duchess of Sussex is releasing a new series

While standing up for the Duchess, Adrian offered a heartwarming glimpse into their personal conversations, saying: "I've had the pleasure of meeting @meghan over food, and let me tell you, she and her well-known significant other are some of the most down-to-earth people I've ever met.

"We talked about our families (mostly about our daughters being in their princess phase and the movies they love) and, of course, about food."

The chef added: "She didn't rush the conversation, even though I was taking up her time. She was gracious, engaged, and kind."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meghan debuts trailer for new Netflix series

Last week, 43-year-old Meghan announced her new Netflix series, which is set to be released on Netflix on 15 January. In the eight-part series, Meghan will be joined by some of her closest friends as she shares her personal cooking and lifestyle tips and tricks while chatting with her guests.

However, Adrian was quick to address some of the "sensationalism" shared by media outlets. In the post, Meghan's friend reminded readers of the broader importance of representation and the challenges women of colour face in creating meaningful projects.

© Archewell Prince Harry and Meghan recently shared a new family photo

"And let's talk about the bigger picture here - where are the Black female-led shows and roles in the food world?" she added. "Representation is already so scarce, and now, a show that has the potential to spotlight food, culture, and storytelling is being torn apart before it even has a chance.

"This isn't just about Meghan Markle. It’s about a systemic issue in media and entertainment that continues to dismiss or belittle efforts by women, especially women of colour, to create something meaningful."

© Netflix With Love, Meghan will drop on 15 January

The series, produced by Meghan, will offer practical how-to's and candid conversations with friends.

Meghan and her guests will roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden and beyond. Guests include Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, with additional acclaimed chefs and special friends.