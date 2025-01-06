Meghan Markle suffers major setback after new show is restricted

Meghan Markle suffered a setback after Instagram mistakenly restricted searches for the hashtag #WithLoveMeghan, the title of her much-anticipated new lifestyle series.

Thankfully, the social media platform, owned by Meta, corrected the error after backlash from supporters of the Duchess of Sussex, who noticed that searches for the term had been blocked due to "sensitive content."

After reports surfaced that Meghan’s critics had flooded Instagram with inappropriate content under the hashtag, Meta responded swiftly, issuing a statement clarifying the situation.

"We blocked people’s ability to search for terms related to potential child safety risks. In this case, the search term #WithLoveMeghan was restricted in error and has now been corrected," the company said.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, has been generating excitement for her latest venture, With Love, Meghan, an eight-part lifestyle series set to debut later this year.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 105 of With Love, Meghan

She recently took to her newly created Instagram account, @meghan, which has already amassed over 800,000 followers, to share an exclusive snippet of the show. In the teaser, Meghan gives fans a rare glimpse into her California lifestyle, showcasing her love for food, gardening, and quality time with loved ones.

“We’re not in the pursuit of perfection, we’re in the pursuit of joy,” Meghan says in a heartfelt moment during the trailer. The show, in keeping with the brand she launched last year, American Riviera Orchard, will explore the Duchess’s passions for cooking, wellness, and connection.

© Netflix Some of Meghan's closest friends will appear in the show

The teaser video features Meghan in various picturesque settings, including a beautiful sunlit home in Montecito, likely near where she resides with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

The Duchess exudes warmth and excitement as she immerses herself in different activities, from cooking and beekeeping to spending time outdoors.

“I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it, surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them,” Meghan shares in a voiceover.

© Netflix Meghan is releasing her Netflix documentary on January 15

She continues, “This is about connecting with friends, making new friends, and just learning.” She concludes with a poignant statement: “Love is in the details.”

One particularly charming moment in the trailer sees Meghan donning full beekeeper protective gear while tending to an apiary. “Look how much honey we have!” she exclaims, her enthusiasm infectious.

But food remains the main focal point of the series. Meghan is seen baking cakes, making fresh focaccia bread, and serving decadent ice cream sundaes to her guests.

© Netflix Prince Harry also makes an appearance in the trailer for Meghan's Netflix series

Viewers will also get to see the Duchess handpicking fruit and vegetables from a vibrant garden, reflecting her well-known passion for organic, homegrown produce. She is joined in the kitchen by several esteemed chefs, bringing a professional touch to her culinary creations.

The series will also feature an array of Meghan’s closest friends and confidantes, adding a personal touch to each episode.

A-list guest appearances include actress Mindy Kaling, Meghan’s longtime photographer Delfina Blaquier, beauty entrepreneur Vicky Tsai, and her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer. And, of course, Prince Harry himself makes a charming cameo, supporting his wife in her new endeavor.