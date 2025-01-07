The Duchess of Sussex has shared a teaser of what to expect from her upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and she's joined by some of her closest friends.

In the eight-part series, which lands on the streaming platform on 15 January, Meghan will be sharing her personal cooking and lifestyle tips and tricks as chats with her guests.

WATCH: First look at Meghan's new Netflix show

While the Duchess' husband, Prince Harry, and beloved rescue dog, Guy, make cameos in the trailer, see who else will be popping up in the show…

1/ 11 © Getty Daniel Martin Meghan's longtime friend and makeup artist who has worked with the Duchess for more than a decade, for red carpet events, but most notably, the person who created her daytime royal wedding beauty look.



2/ 11 © Netflix Abigail Spencer The actress starred alongside Meghan in US legal drama, Suits, playing Dana "Scottie" Scott, and also previously appeared on Harry and Meghan's docuseries in 2022. In one scene, Abigail is seen sitting at the kitchen counter enjoying a dessert the Duchess has made.



3/ 11 © Alberto Rodriguez Kelly McKee Zajfen Meghan was reportedly introduced to Kelly through her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson. Kelly is one of the co-founders of the Alliance of Moms, which helps pregnant and parenting teens in the foster care system. Meghan has also supported Kelly through the grief of losing her son George, who died aged just nine in July 2022. In an Instagram post, Kelly shared her excitement for the series, writing: "Can't wait for the world to see @meghan sprinkle her magic on #WithLove,Meghan."

4/ 11 © Alamy Delfina Blaquier The Argentine photographer is the wife of one of Harry's closest friends and polo player, Nacho Figueras. Harry and Nacho have been friends for over 15 years and bonded over their shared love of sport and philanthropy. Through their friendship, the wives have become the closest of friends.



5/ 11 © Netflix Mindy Kaling Meghan serves up a slice of Victoria Sponge cake to the actress and writer in the trailer, with Mindy commenting: "What?! This is probably one of the most glamorous moments of my life." The Office star also chatted to the Duchess about her career and motherhood on her podcast, Archetypes in 2022.



6/ 11 © Getty Tracy Robbins The fashion designer is married to Brian Robbins, who is the current CEO of entertainment company, Paramount Global. The couple have enjoyed nights out in Montecito with the Sussexes, and Tracy was also one of the first recipients of Meghan's homemade jam from her forthcoming lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.



7/ 11 © Getty Jennifer Rudolph The literary agent is co-founder of The Godmothers bookstore in Summerland, California, with Meghan and Harry among the guests at its launch last September.



8/ 11 © Getty Vicky Tsai Vicky is the co-founder of skincare company, Tatcha, and was one of the talking heads on Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries.



9/ 11 © COURTESY OF NETFLIX Roy Choi The Korean-American chef is heard saying he and Meghan are "family now" in a clip from the series. He gained prominence as the creator of the gourmet Korean-Mexican taco truck Kogi.



10/ 11 © Netflix Ramon Velazquez The chef, not pictured above, is the owner of Michelin Bib Award Winning restaurant Corazon Cocina in Santa Barbara and Alma Fonda Fina in Harry and Meghan's hometown of Montecito.

11/ 11 © Courtesy of Netflix Alice Waters Meghan is also joined by chef and restaurateur, Alice Waters, who is one of the pioneers of the farm-to-table movement.