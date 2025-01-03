Prince Harry's friend pleads 'don't hate or be jealous' amid Meghan's new Netflix show

Meghan Markle's friends have been sharing their delight for the royal since she announced her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Pals including fellow actress, Abigail Spencer, have sent the Duchess their support, and it's not just Meghan's friends who are rooting for the mother of two.

Her husband Prince Harry's friends have also been speaking out in support of the couple, with Prince Harry's surf instructor, Raimana Van Bastolaer, urging fans to support the royals.

Raimana, who earlier this week shared a photo of Prince Harry and Prince Archie atop a jet ski, shared a series of photos of Harry on Instagram captioned: "Don't hate, don't be mad, don't be jealous!! Be supportive for brother Harry."

We bet Meghan and Harry are so grateful for all of the support on Meghan's latest project – especially to the friends who star in the show, or are involved with it.

Harry's childhood friend Nacho Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, who the Sussexes have been close to since resigning as working royals are linked to the project, for example. Delfina took to Instagram to send her love, writing: "Congrats for the love and hard work you put into this project of yours.

"So grateful to be part of it – I can't wait to see all you have to share."

Another of Meghan's close friends who was emphatic in support was Kelly McKee Zajfen, with whom Meghan went on a ski holiday with last year.

© Instagram Meghan Markle on a ski trip with Kelly McKee Zajfen

Posting the trailer for With Love, Meghan, Kelly wrote: "Beyond excited for the world to see you and your magic. Thanks for including me, you are the best hostess, mama, wife and best friend. Shine bright. Stay tuned to see all the magic that is Meg."

Abigail Spencer also spoke of Meghan's 'magic', writing: "So elated for you Meghan! How lucky are we to get a glimpse into your heart song, magical thoughtfulness and deliciously wonderful ways."

© Instagram Meghan Markle's friend Abigail Spencer sent her support

Jamie Kern Lima, who spent the day of the show's announcement with Meghan added her own thoughts, commenting: "You're an incredible friend to so many, including me, and I'm excited to cheer you on as you continue to build, create magic and FLY!"

© Instagram Meghan Markle smiles with her friend Jamie Kern Lima

Magic is clearly resonating with Meghan amid the release of her show, as she chose to set the trailer to 'Do You Believe in Magic?' by the Lovin' Spoonful.

With less than two weeks until With Love, Meghan, drops on Netflix, we can't wait to see her magic for ourselves.

