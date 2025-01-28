Prince Harry's impassioned plea as he appears in new video for cause close to his heart

The Duke of Sussex has made an impassioned plea for a cause close to his heart.

Prince Harry, 40, appears in a new video message in support of one of his long-standing patronages, WellChild, as he urges members of the public to send in their nominations for this year's WellChild Awards.

Speaking from his home in Montecito, California, the smiling Duke said it's a "true privilege to honour the bravery and compassion of this incredible community".

Harry, who has been a patron of the charity since 2007, said: "The WellChild Awards recognise and celebrate the growing number of young people with complex medical conditions from across the United Kingdom, as well as those who go the extra mile to care for them.

"They allow us to shine a spotlight on the remarkable stories of strength, resilience and courage that they demonstrate every single day. And this year is especially significant as we celebrate the 20th WellChild Awards.

"It is a true privilege to honour the bravery and compassion of this incredible community. And to make this happen, we need your help to nominate the exceptional people who inspire you every single day.

"Your support can make all the difference. Please join us in recognising the amazing individuals who will be honored at the 2025 WellChild Awards!"

The WellChild Awards, in association with GSK, is a prestigious annual event which celebrates the inspirational qualities of the UK's seriously ill children and young people and the dedication of those who go that extra mile to make a real difference to their lives.

Harry regularly attends the awards ceremony and flew in for the star-studded ceremony in London last year from California.

Celebrity guests at the 2024 bash included Sir Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster, KSI, Oti Mabuse, Kate Garraway, Pixie Lott, Beverly Knight and Gaby Roslin, who presented the event.

In a moving speech, the Duke hailed the winners "little legends".

WellChild Chief Executive, Matt James said: "This year marks the 20th WellChild Awards, in association with GSK, a milestone that highlights more than two decades of celebrating the extraordinary resilience of children and young people in the UK living with long-term, complex medical needs.

"As the number of those facing such challenges continues to grow, the 2025 WellChild Awards provide a unique platform to raise awareness of the immense challenges they face and honour their remarkable spirit.

"They also shine a spotlight on the unwavering dedication of those who support them – from siblings and parent carers to the professionals who go above and beyond to help these remarkable children and young people to thrive."

