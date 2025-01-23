Prince Harry cancels trip to the UK after happy news - details

The Duke of Sussex will no longer travel to the UK next month after settling his legal case against News Group Newspapers on Wednesday.

Prince Harry, 40, was scheduled to testify in court in February. But since he settled his High Court claim, the royal will no longer return to London.

Instead, Harry is set to travel to Canada for the 2025 Invictus Games, taking place in both Vancouver and Whistler.

The Duke was offered a "full and unequivocal apology" for "serious intrusion" by The Sun and for phone hacking by private investigators working for the News of the World.

Harry alleged he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which also published the now-defunct News Of The World.

An up-to-ten-week trial was set to begin at the High Court in London on Tuesday, but three requests for adjournments and a Court of Appeal bid meant that the case remained unopened.

After the settlement, Harry's barrister David Sherborne said that the parties had "reached an agreement" and that NGN had offered an apology to the Duke and would pay "substantial damages".

"I am pleased to announce to the court that the parties have reached an agreement," he said. "As a result of the parties reaching an agreement, I would ask formally that the trial is vacated."

He continued: "NGN offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life, including incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun.

"NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News Of The World.

Harry vs The Sun: full history © Getty Images November 2005 Buckingham Palace trigger police enquiry alleging News of the World's story on Prince William's knee injury could only have been attained through phone hacking. January 2007 News of the World private investigator Glenn Mulcaire and royal editor Clive Goodman are sentenced to six and four months respectively for hacking the phones of royal aides. Goodman subsequently admits hacking William's phone 35 times and Princess Kate's over 150 times, but parent company News Corp maintains the pair were rogue employees. January 2011 Police reopen the investigation after News of the World comes forward with "significant new information". April 2011 News of the World admits liability for the phone hacking and pays actress Sienna Miller £100,000 in a related settlement. A slew of settlements with various famous people follow. July 2011 The Guardian alleges News of the World hacked the phone of 13-year-old murder victim Milly Dowler during the police search for her, prompting mass outrage and the closure by Rupert Murdoch of News of the World. November 2012 British Prime Minister David Cameron instituted the Leveson inquiry into media ethics, which would go on to recommend the creation of an independent press watchdog backed by the government. To date, not all the recommendations have been implemented. October 2013 Former News of the World editors Andy Coulson and Rebekah Brooks are the most prominent defendants to go on trial at the Old Bailey on charges of phone hacking and making illegal payments to officials. The trial lasted eight months and resulted in Coulson being sentenced to 18 months in prison but the acquittal of Brooks. December 2015 England's chief prosecutor says no more criminal cases will be brought against Murdoch's News Group and rival Mirror Group Newspapers. 2019 Prince Harry launches lawsuits against Murdoch's News Group Newsletters (NGN), the Mirror Group and Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers, claiming stories about his schooldays, teenage japes and former relationships were obtained illegally. February 2021 Meghan Markle wins invasion of privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers over the publication of a letter she wrote to her estranged father in 2018. June 2023 In his case against Mirror Group, Prince Harry became the first member of the British royal family since Prince Albert Edward (who would become King Edward VII) in 1891 to appear as a witness in court. December 2023 Harry wins his case against Mirror Group but later says: "Our mission continues." January 2025 Prince Harry's five-year-lawsuit against The Sun is over before it begins as the Duke, alongside fellow litigant Lord Tom Watson, reaches a shock settlement with publisher NGN agreeing to pay "substantial damages".

"NGN further apologises to the Duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life as well as the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years.

"We acknowledge and apologise for the distress caused to the Duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages. It is also acknowledged, without any admission of illegality, that NGN’s response to the 2006 arrests and subsequent actions were regrettable."

When Harry lodged his claim over five years ago, he accused NGN of unlawful information gathering.

Between 1996 and 2011, he claimed that journalists and private investigators employed by NGN illegally accessed his personal information.

Around 40 other claimants, including the likes of Hugh Grant and Sienna Miller, have already settled claims against Murdoch's group.

Harry's legal battle was just one of several ongoing disputes involving the Duke and the UK government over security provisions for his visits.