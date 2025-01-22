Charles Spencer reveals how 'proud' late Princess Diana would have been of Prince Harry

Charles Spencer has spoken of how his late sister, Princess Diana, would have been "proud" of her son, Prince Harry, following his win in court on Wednesday.

Sharing an article about Harry's win, the Earl penned: "It takes an enormous amount of guts to take on major media organisations like this, and incredible tenacity to win against them. It's wonderful that Harry also secured an apology for his mother - she would be immensely touched by this, I’m sure, and also rightly proud. Well done indeed."

As part of Harry's win, the Duke of Sussex earned an apology for his late mother who tabloid publications often wrote stories about.

A statement from News Group Newspaper's said: "NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News of the World.

© Getty Images Prince Harry was victorious in the courts

"NGN further apologises to the duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life as well as the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years."

Prince Harry's High Court cases The Duke of Sussex is involved in five cases at the High Court. 1. Unlawful information-gathering claim against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) Harry brought a case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), claiming journalists at its titles – the Daily and Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities. MGN largely contested the claims and denied that any newspaper articles complained of resulted from phone hacking, while contending that the vast majority did not arise from any other unlawful activity. 2. Unlawful information-gathering allegations against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) Harry is one of seven high-profile people, including Sir Elton John and Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, bringing legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations it carried out or commissioned unlawful information-gathering. At a preliminary hearing in March, the publisher asked a judge to rule in its favour without a trial, arguing the legal challenges against it were brought “far too late”. Mr Justice Nicklin ruled in November that the publisher had failed to deliver a “knockout blow” to the early stage legal challenges, allowing them to continue. Harry's lawyers are planning to ask ministers for permission to use confidential documents from the Leveson Inquiry into press standards after the judge ruled they could not be used while restrictions were in place. 3. Allegations of unlawful information-gathering at News Group Newspapers (NGN) Harry and actor Hugh Grant are suing NGN, publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, over alleged unlawful information-gathering. The duke alleges he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for the papers. Mr Justice Fancourt later ruled that Harry and the actor’s claims could go to trial, except for any allegations relating to phone hacking. The judge also refused to allow the duke to rely on an alleged “secret agreement” between the royal family and senior executives working for media mogul Rupert Murdoch as part of his claim. Harry’s claim is currently set to go to trial in January 2025. 4. Libel claim over Mail on Sunday article on Home Office legal battle Harry is also suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over a February 2022 Mail on Sunday article about his legal fight with the Home Office. 5. Challenge against the Home Office over UK security arrangements The Duke’s lawyers are challenging the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) to change the degree of his publicly funded security, arguing it was “unlawful and unfair”.

Fans applauded Harry's actions against NGN, with one penning: "He's an absolute legend. His courage in taking them on when they have thrown everything at him for the last few years is astonishing. I'm so glad he got that apology, both for himself and for his lovely mum. I hope the vendetta against him and his family stops."

© Getty Images Princess Diana was often written about in the press

A second added: "I think he did it for his mum," while a third commented: "Good for Prince Harry - BRAVO. It does take courage - especially in light of all the criticism he and the Duchess receive regularly - we all have to stand up for what is right. Yes he is a public figure - but he is also a human being. And I would like to think his Mum would be pleased and proud."

News of Harry's settlement comes after the trial was delayed twice on Tuesday before a request was made by barristers for both sides for a third adjournment until 10am on Wednesday.

© Tim Graham Charles had a close bond with his sister

David Sherborne, barrister for the Duke and Lord Watson (another claimant), said: "Mr Hudson and I would not be asking for further time if we did not think it stood any prospect of potentially saving a lot of court time."

When Harry, 40, lodged his claim over five years ago, he accused NGN of unlawful information gathering. Between 1996 and 2011, he claimed that journalists and private investigators employed by NGN illegally accessed his personal information.

© Getty Images Harry's barrister David Sherborne arriving at court on Tuesday morning

Around 40 other claimants, including the likes of Hugh Grant and Sienna Miller, have already settled claims against Murdoch's group.

Others who have settled cases include: ex-footballer Paul Gascoigne; comic Catherine Tate; radio presenter Chris Moyles; Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm; former Boyzone member Shane Lynch and actor Mathew Horne.

© Getty Charles is still close to Harry

The Duke of Sussex and Earl Spencer still have a close bond, with Charles being one of those attended a service marking the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014.

Charles was among the relatives to support Harry as they walked in their mother's funeral cortège, with the Earl delivering a moving eulogy at the service.