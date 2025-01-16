How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got to the heart of Montecito's 'exclusive social circle'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in Montecito since 2020, and they seem to be happily settled in the celebrity hotspot.

A source tells HELLO! that "they are active members of an exclusive social circle in Montecito". So how have the Prince and his Suit actress wife cemented themselves as core members of this elite club? "They support their friends' causes and make it a point to show up," the insider close to the couple explains.

Meghan pictured outside her grand home

This chapter of their lives is described as filled with "joy" and "positivity" by the source.

The insider also described it as a "supportive and close-knit" community and that much was proven when the Sussexes stepped out to show their support amid the fire relief effort. See the couple getting involved...

Los Angeles fires

The Palisades Fire approaches the Pacific Ocean

The pair donated clothing, children’s items, and other essential supplies to those affected by the fires and they also opened their home for loved ones to stay.

They also travelled to the Pasadena Convention Centre on Friday, where they helped distribute food parcels and comforted evacuees.

Their own property was even in jeopardy due to the fires, as although their residence falls just outside of the danger zone, the unpredictable Santa Ana winds could cause the fires to move closer.

The photo was taking inside the family's Montecito estate

The local fire department shared a warning to residents, asking them to "be vigilant", "prepare now" and "be ready to evacuate".

The National Weather Service (NWS) has also issued an air quality warning as the fires continue.

Celebrity neighbours

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom live nearby

Prince Harry and Meghan's neighbours will also be facing the threat of evacuation, and there are a whole host of famous faces that live in the area.

Montecito is home to Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow and Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. Ellen DeGeneres recently left the A-list enclave for a new life in the UK, settling in the Cotswolds with her wife Portia de Rossi.

Moving back to the UK?

The couple gave up their UK home, Frogmore Cottage

In 2024, Prince Harry spoke at the New York Times 2024 DealBook Summit, and he ruled out a UK return for him and his family. "I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here," he said before explaining that his children have the freedom to do things that they "undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the UK."

This is a notion Meghan Markle has alluded to herself during an interview with The Cut, stating that she'd never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures.