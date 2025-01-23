Prince William makes first appearance since Prince Harry's 'monumental' legal win

The Prince of Wales visited Toxteth in Liverpool on Thursday to shine a light on those working to support young people in the local community.
During his visit, which marked his first outing since Prince Harry's 'monumental' legal win, Prince William visited Cycle of Life – a non-profit cycling organisation which works to help young people from diverse backgrounds improve their physical and mental health, as well as their employment opportunities, through cycling.
The organisation, run by Ibe Hayter, was set up back in 2020 and was originally created as a way to offer riding sessions and bicycle maintenance classes. Its role has since evolved to incorporate more ways to support young people in the local community, including boosting their confidence.
Prince Harry settles High Court claim
Prince William's Liverpool visit comes shortly after his brother Harry's High Court victory. On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex reached a settlement with the publisher of The Sun. News Group Newspapers offered a "full and unequivocal apology" for "serious intrusion" by The Sun and for phone hacking by private investigators working for the News of the World.
They issued a statement which read: "NGN offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life, including incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun.
"NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News of the World.
"NGN further apologises to the Duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life as well as the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years.
"We acknowledge and apologise for the distress caused to the Duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages."
Harry first launched his legal action back in 2019.
The Duke's uncle, Earl Charles Spencer, reacted to the news on Instagram, writing: "It takes an enormous amount of guts to take on major media organisations like this, and incredible tenacity to win against them.
"It's wonderful that Harry also secured an apology for his mother - she would be immensely touched by this, I'm sure, and also rightly proud. Well done indeed."