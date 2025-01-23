Prince William makes first appearance since Prince Harry's 'monumental' legal win

The Prince of Wales visited Toxteth in Liverpool on Thursday to shine a light on those working to support young people in the local community.

During his visit, which marked his first outing since Prince Harry's 'monumental' legal win, Prince William visited Cycle of Life – a non-profit cycling organisation which works to help young people from diverse backgrounds improve their physical and mental health, as well as their employment opportunities, through cycling.

© Getty Images Prince William paid a visit to Liverpool

The organisation, run by Ibe Hayter, was set up back in 2020 and was originally created as a way to offer riding sessions and bicycle maintenance classes. Its role has since evolved to incorporate more ways to support young people in the local community, including boosting their confidence.

© Getty Images A warm welcome For the wintry outing, Prince William looked smart dressed in a pair of navy chinos, a forest green jacket and some khaki trainers. He was also seen rocking a bristling bearded look.



© Getty Images Getting stuck in Upon arrival, the father-of-three heard more about the work of the Kuumba Imani Millennium Centre, before joining the Cycle of Life project to meet young participants. He quickly got stuck in and helped to pump a bike wheel.

© Getty Images All smiles Later, he met some of those involved in the 'OnTheGo' project. He was all smiles as he witnessed the entrepreneurial bikes in action. Since its genesis, Cycle of Life has reached around 3,850 young people directly with their programmes.



© Getty Quick refreshment During his visit, Prince William paused to enjoy a hot chocolate.

Prince Harry settles High Court claim

Prince William's Liverpool visit comes shortly after his brother Harry's High Court victory. On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex reached a settlement with the publisher of The Sun. News Group Newspapers offered a "full and unequivocal apology" for "serious intrusion" by The Sun and for phone hacking by private investigators working for the News of the World.

They issued a statement which read: "NGN offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life, including incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun.

"NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News of the World.

© Getty Images Barrister David Sherborne speaks to the media

"NGN further apologises to the Duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life as well as the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years.

"We acknowledge and apologise for the distress caused to the Duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages."

© Getty Images Prince Harry celebrated a "monumental victory" on Wednesday

Harry first launched his legal action back in 2019.

The Duke's uncle, Earl Charles Spencer, reacted to the news on Instagram, writing: "It takes an enormous amount of guts to take on major media organisations like this, and incredible tenacity to win against them.

"It's wonderful that Harry also secured an apology for his mother - she would be immensely touched by this, I'm sure, and also rightly proud. Well done indeed."