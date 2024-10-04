Princess Beatrice's second baby - everything we know so far about title, due date and more

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will welcome a new addition to their family next year, Buckingham Palace announced earlier this week.

The couple, who married in July 2020, are expecting their second child together in early spring 2025.

Beatrice and property developer Edoardo share a daughter Sienna, born in 2021, and Edoardo has an eight-year-old son Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.

The Princess's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York and sister, Princess Eugenie, expressed their joy over the news in personal Instagram posts.

Beatrice and Edoardo have opted not to share images of their three-year-old daughter Sienna's face since she was born in order to maintain her privacy. The couple are likely to follow suit when they welcome their second baby next year.

Here's everything you need to know about the tot ahead of his or her arrival.

Will the baby have a royal title?

While Beatrice is styled as Her Royal Highness, her children inherit titles from their father. Edoardo was not given a royal title upon his marriage to the Beatrice, so they will not be a prince or princess, or a lord or lady.

However, Edoardo has Italian heritage and is a Count, meaning that his children have the courtesy titles of counts or 'nobile donna'.

© PA Edoardo is father to Christopher and daughter Sienna, whom he shares with Beatrice

Edoardo's father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, previously told MailOnline: "Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation.

"He is a count – his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."

Where will the baby be in the line of succession?

The baby boy or girl will be 11th in the line of succession when he or she is born, behind their big sister Sienna.

© Instagram / @sarahferguson15 Sienna is set to welcome a baby brother or sister

This means that Princess Eugenie and her sons, the Duke of Edinburgh and his children, Peter Phillips and his daughters and Zara Tindall and her children will all move down one place in the line of succession.

Where will the baby grow up?

Beatrice and Edoardo reportedly split their time between their country home in the Cotswolds and their London apartment at St James's Palace.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo split their time between London and the Cotswolds

The pair attend charity events and meetings in the capital, and have been spotted doing their own grocery shopping at Marks & Spencer and Waitrose.

Beatrice has a full-time role as Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech firm Afiniti, while Edoardo set up his own property development and interior company, Banda Property, at the age of 23.

Extended family members

The baby's maternal grandparents are Sarah, Duchess of York and the Duke of York. The tot will have plenty of playmates in the form of their cousins – Princess Eugenie has two sons, August, three, and one-year-old Ernest.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Beatrice, Edoardo, Jack and Eugenie playing on the beach with August and Sienna at Christmas 2022

Edoardo's sister Natalia Yeomans also has two children – Coco and Freddie – and he also has a younger half-brother Alby Shale.

The baby's paternal grandparents are Edoardo's mother, Nikki Williams-Ellis, and stepfather David Williams-Ellis.

In November 2023, Edoardo's stepfather and sculptor David told HELLO! ahead of his stepson's 40th birthday: "I'm hugely fond of my stepson. He's a great supporter and a great character.

"As a father, it's family first for Edoardo and he's an amazing father to both his children. I've seen it first-hand from a really good angle."

© Instagram / @princesseugenie The baby's cousins, August and Ernest Brooksbank

He added: "He's brilliant with his children and he adores them naturally like any father. He gives them a lot of time and a lot of patience, and I think with his busy life, it's probably quite difficult sometimes to do that.

"But he's been able to and as a couple, both Edoardo and Beatrice are extraordinary with their children – the time and the energy they give to them and the patience that they have."

LISTEN: Why King Charles was the one to share Beatrice's baby news