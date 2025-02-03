Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Prince Christian, 19, pictured arriving solo at military school
Subscribe
Crown Prince Christian, 19, pictured arriving solo at military school
Crown Prince Christian of Denmark arrives to start his military duty at Guard Hussar Regiment© Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Crown Prince Christian, 19, pictured arriving solo at military school

The Danish royal was not accompanied by his parents, King Frederik and Queen Mary

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

King Frederik and Queen Mary's son, Crown Prince Christian, began an exciting new chapter on Monday.

The 19-year-old future king arrived to enroll for his military training with the Gardehusarregimentet (Grand Hussar Regiment).  

Christian was not accompanied by his parents or an aide as he arrived at Antvorskov barracks in Slagelse, Denmark.

The teenager will undertake four months of basic military training and will live at the barracks, which are located an hour's drive from his royal residence at Frederik VIII's Palace, Amalienborg in Copenhagen.

Christian is currently on a gap year and spent time in East Africa last autumn for three months, where he worked on two farms and learned about conservation.

1/5

Crown Prince Christian arriving at Gardehusarregimentet© RASMUSSEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Low-key arrival

Crown Prince Christian arrived at the barracks alongside his fellow comrades, without any fanfare. The royal was dressed casually in a dark button-up jacket, grey-washed jeans and trainers.

2/5

Crown Prince Christian carrying bag for arrival at military academy© Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Light luggage

The prince carried his own overnight bag, with new soldiers told to not bring too much, except some "Sunday clothes," according to BILLED-BLADET. Recruits are given all their clothing they need to get through their training.

3/5

Crown Prince Christian speaking to guard at the gate© Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

No salary

Crown Prince Christian will not receive a salary during his training, the palace confirmed to Eskstra Bladet. Trainees are usually entitled to a salary before tax of 8,997.33 kroner per month, as well as a tax-free daily allowance of 263 kroner. However, the Danish royals are above tax obligations.

4/5

Crown Prince Christian showing his papers at military academy© RASMUSSEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Home for the next four months

The prince showed his papers to the guard on the gate as he checked in at the barracks. The first 14 days over enrolment are reportedly very exhausting, with lots of practical training on the agenda.

5/5

Crown Prince Christian smiling at media as he arrives at military training© Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Next chapter

As Christian passed through the gates, he told the waiting media how he was feeling, saying: "I'm excited and I'm looking forward to it."

At the start of the year, the prince joined his parents as they hosted their first New Year's receptions at the palace. Christian also has three younger siblings – Princess Isabella, 17, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

LISTEN: Is Princess Catherine the perfect royal?

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More