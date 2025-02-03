Crown Prince Christian, 19, pictured arriving solo at military school

King Frederik and Queen Mary's son, Crown Prince Christian, began an exciting new chapter on Monday.

The 19-year-old future king arrived to enroll for his military training with the Gardehusarregimentet (Grand Hussar Regiment).

Christian was not accompanied by his parents or an aide as he arrived at Antvorskov barracks in Slagelse, Denmark.

The teenager will undertake four months of basic military training and will live at the barracks, which are located an hour's drive from his royal residence at Frederik VIII's Palace, Amalienborg in Copenhagen.

Christian is currently on a gap year and spent time in East Africa last autumn for three months, where he worked on two farms and learned about conservation.

1/ 5 © RASMUSSEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Low-key arrival Crown Prince Christian arrived at the barracks alongside his fellow comrades, without any fanfare. The royal was dressed casually in a dark button-up jacket, grey-washed jeans and trainers.



2/ 5 © Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima Light luggage The prince carried his own overnight bag, with new soldiers told to not bring too much, except some "Sunday clothes," according to BILLED-BLADET. Recruits are given all their clothing they need to get through their training.



3/ 5 © Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima No salary Crown Prince Christian will not receive a salary during his training, the palace confirmed to Eskstra Bladet. Trainees are usually entitled to a salary before tax of 8,997.33 kroner per month, as well as a tax-free daily allowance of 263 kroner. However, the Danish royals are above tax obligations.



4/ 5 © RASMUSSEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Home for the next four months The prince showed his papers to the guard on the gate as he checked in at the barracks. The first 14 days over enrolment are reportedly very exhausting, with lots of practical training on the agenda.



5/ 5 © Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima Next chapter As Christian passed through the gates, he told the waiting media how he was feeling, saying: "I'm excited and I'm looking forward to it." At the start of the year, the prince joined his parents as they hosted their first New Year's receptions at the palace. Christian also has three younger siblings – Princess Isabella, 17, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

