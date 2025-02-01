Princess Tatiana praises mother's support weeks before ex-husband Prince Nikolaos remarries

Princess Tatiana and Prince Nikolaos of Greece announced their divorce last year, with Tatiana using the following 12 months for soul-searching and rediscovering herself.

It appears that part of this rediscovery involves a move away from her current home, with HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, reporting that Tatiana has moved to the southern outskirts of Athens. In an Instagram Stories post, Tatiana shared her thanks to mother, Marie, for helping her move from her old home so "speedily".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See Princess Theodora of Greece's love story with Matthew Kumar

Embracing Marie, Tatiana wrote: "Thank you to the most amazing mamasita for helping me move in less than 48 hours. U R unreal! Finishing with my favourite: filling up the kitchen with local produce from the Friday Manaviko – pure happiness and love. Te adoro! Gracias."

The mother-daughter duo looked so similar in the photo, with Tatiana rocking her stunning blonde hair in a bun, while Marie wore her hair down.

© Instagram Tatiana praised her mum for all of her recent support

Tatiana's move comes shortly before her ex-husband is due to walk down the aisle again, a year after their split. Nikolaos is due to marry Chrysí Vardinogianni, the daughter of shipowner Giorgos Vardinogiannis, on 7 February.

Nikolaos and Tatiana's split

The couple's separation was announced on 19 April 2024. A statement from the Greek Palace read: "Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana, after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage.

"Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years.

© Getty Tatiana and Nikolaos married in 2010

"The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship.

"They will continue to live and work in Greece, a place where they both feel at home. The family will always be at their side. Thank you very much for your respect and discretion."

© Getty Nikolaos is to marry a year after his split from Tatiana

Nikolaos and events planner Tatiana walked down the aisle on 25 August 2010, and their wedding proved to be the event of the year, with several European royals in attendance, including Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and future kings Felipe VI of Spain and Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

Tatiana addressed her "difficult year" back in October, where she praised her family for their support. "I had the support of my family, my friends and my entourage, and I drew immense strength from them," she told BHMagazino. "Everything happened at the same time. It was like an avalanche of changes in front of everyone."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB