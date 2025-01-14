Prince Christian and Princess Isabella blow kisses to King Frederik in behind-the-scenes family moment

The Danish royals marked a historic day on Tuesday as King Frederik celebrated the first year of his reign.

The palace shared a moving behind-the-scenes video from Frederik's accession day on 14 January 2024, showing the new monarch visibly emotional as he prepared to be officially proclaimed King on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace.

Dressed in military uniform, Frederik is embraced warmly by his younger brother, Prince Joachim, as he enters the Throne Room with his wife, Queen Mary, and the couple's four children.

Crown Prince Christian, 19, who became heir to the Danish throne upon his father's accession, is seen patting his father supportively on the shoulder as Frederik wipes tears from his eyes.

The prince and his sister, Princess Isabella, 17, are then captured blowing kisses and whispering "We love you" in English to their father as he prepares to step out onto the balcony in front of the cheering crowd in Copenhagen.

Watch the moving moment here…

WATCH: Prince Christian and Princess Isabella blow kisses to King Frederik

The Danish royal palace posted the video at the exact time Frederik was crowned King a year ago – 3pm local time.

© Getty Princess Isabella, Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X of Denmark, Queen Mary of Denmark, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent

New images of the monarch were also released to mark the anniversary, showing Frederik putting his Navy gala jacket on, with the uniform's red leather and gold braided belt, and white gloves.

Recalling the mixture of emotions he felt on the momentous day, Frederik wrote: "Seriousness. Concentration. A smile on my face. It was all in play this time a year ago when I was getting ready for the proclamation.

"To take over for my mother without having to say goodbye at the same time was and is a privilege of the greatest. January 14, 2024, was an emotional and unforgettable day from start to finish."

Becoming King

Queen Margrethe, 84, shocked the nation when she announced she would be abdicating in favour of her son, then Crown Prince Frederik, in her 2024 New Year's address.

Citing health reasons for her decision, she said: "In February [2023] I underwent extensive back surgery. It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Of course, the operation also gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation.

"I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik."

© Getty Queen Margrethe after signing the declaration of abdication

Two weeks later, a teary-eyed Queen Margrethe officially formally signed a declaration of abdication at the Council of State meeting, with incoming King Frederik and Crown Prince Christian present by her side.

Delivering the final words of her 52-year reign, Margrethe said: "God Save The King!"

© Getty King Frederik gives his first address

Hours later, at Christiansborg Palace, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen proclaimed Frederik as King with the words: "Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II has abdicated, long live His Majesty King Frederik X."

In an emotional first address as monarch, Frederik said: "My hope is to become a unifying king of tomorrow. It is a task I have approached all my life. It is a task I take on with pride, respect and joy."

© Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary's children look on as their parents kiss

He and wife, Queen Mary, shared a tender kiss on the balcony, before being joined by their four children to wave to the jubilant crowd.

