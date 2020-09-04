Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly dated for around six months before their relationship was revealed to the world in 2016 – but where were they when the news broke?

READ: What to expect from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan's cute bridal party at royal wedding

According to royal biography Finding Freedom, the couple had decided to head to Meghan's friends Jessica and Ben Mulroney's Upper Canada home the night before The Sunday Express ran the story.

The book's authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write that the pair had made the decision "after Harry was advised by an aide to stay somewhere discreet, somewhere no one in the media would think to look. Meghan had already been texting Jessica (or Jess, as friends called her) throughout the evening for moral support when her pal suggested that they were welcome to hide out at their place."

Jessica and Meghan pictured in 2016

The royal biography adds that it wasn't the first time that Harry and Meghan had stayed with the Mulroneys and that they had "often visited the couple's home in the quiet, upscale neighbourhood where Harry's security was less visible."

Former Suits star Meghan met Canadian stylist Jessica in 2011 when she began filming the US legal drama. The pair both lived in Toronto and would take holidays together. Ben and Jessica attended Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018 and their children, twins Brian and John and daughter Ivy, had starring roles as page boys and flower girl.

MORE: Prince Harry's hilarious comment to Meghan Markle in royal wedding carriage revealed

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, £13.60, Amazon

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Canada temporarily at the end of 2019, before announcing their decision to step back from royal life in early 2020. When Harry and Meghan returned to the UK to carry out their final duties, their baby son Archie remained in Canada and was looked after by his nanny and Jessica. Harry and Meghan have since bought their first family home in Montecito in Santa Barbara in the US.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.