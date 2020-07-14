Meghan Markle's friendship with Jessica Mulroney has come under scrutiny in recent weeks. After initially maintaining her silence, Jessica's husband Ben Mulroney has now spoken out about "false" reports about the two ladies' relationship.

Ben – oldest son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney – chose to repost a news article on his Twitter account which claimed Jessica had been calling Meghan "non-stop" in a bid to repair their friendship, and was also planning to write a tell-all book. "FALSE," Ben simply captioned the post.

Jessica and Meghan have been friends for a number of years

Jessica, 40, and Meghan, 38, have been friends for a number of years, and the stylist’s three children were bridesmaids and page boys at Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Last month, Jessica became embroiled in a race row with blogger Sasha Exeter – the controversy resulted in her being fired from her role on Good Morning America, and saw her CTV reality show, I do, Redo, pulled by the CTV network.

Jessica and Ben are proud parents to three children

In a statement on Twitter, Jessica said she respected CTV's decision and had decided to step back from professional life for the time being. "The events that have transpired over the last few days have made it clear that I have more work to do," she wrote.

"I realise more than ever how being a white, privileged woman has put me far ahead of so many, and in particular those in the Black community. And while I can't change the past, I can do my part to do better in the future."

While Jessica has maintained a very low-profile since the furore, her husband Ben, 44, returned to Instagram on 1 July, and urged his followers not to use his page to post vitriolic comments. He wrote: "After a much needed break, I am back. There are myriad places online to vent, attack and hurl slurs. This will not be one of them. Please govern yourselves accordingly."