Prince Louis follows in his dad Prince William's footsteps as he shares his big passion

Prince Louis is following in his father Prince William’s footsteps by embracing a love of football. The six-year-old was recently spotted wearing an Aston Villa shirt during a kick-about with his mum, the Princess of Wales.

The young royal’s enthusiasm for the sport matches that of his football-mad dad, who has supported Aston Villa since his school days. William’s influence has clearly passed down to his youngest son, just as it has to Prince George.

WATCH: Princess Kate and Prince Louis share sweet moment at Christmas concert

A budding Villa fan

© Getty Prince William with his son, Prince George, watching Aston Villa at Villa Park

Louis wore a Villa shirt that appeared to be a hand-me-down from his older brother, Prince George. The top, bearing the logo of former sponsor Cazoo, was seen during a family outing at Sandringham over the festive period.

Prince William, 42, has been a lifelong fan of the Midlands-based club and has taken George, 11, to watch matches at Villa Park. It seems Louis is eager to follow suit, joining the family tradition.

A football-loving family

© Getty Prince William with his sons Prince George and Prince Louis

The royals are known for their love of the sport. Mike Tindall, husband of William's cousin Zara, revealed on his podcast that George enjoys regular kickarounds in the garden.

Both George and Louis play for local football teams, with Prince William and Kate often seen cheering from the sidelines. The family’s shared passion creates moments of bonding, as seen during a festive match on the Sandringham estate.

Festive football traditions

© Getty Prince William and Prince George enjoy watching Aston Villa together

Prince William and George teamed up for the first time in the annual pre-Christmas match between Sandringham estate workers and local villagers. The game, held before Christmas, saw the royal duo playing in the same team.

William, wearing number 18 on his shirt, nearly scored a goal, while George impressed onlookers with his energetic performance. The match was cheered on by Kate, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.



Passing on the passion

© Getty Prince William enjoys watching football with his sons

In 2020, Prince William shared that he was letting George choose his own football allegiance. He admitted, however, to being concerned when George leaned towards supporting Chelsea at a younger age.

It seems the Prince of Wales’ passion for Aston Villa has won over his sons. Both George and Louis are now proudly embracing the family’s football tradition.

A shared love of the game

© Getty Prince William watching the UEFA EURO 2024 final with his son, Prince George

This festive season highlighted how football continues to unite the royal family. From cheering England at Wembley to festive matches on the estate, the sport remains a source of joy and connection for the Wales family.

Prince Louis’ budding enthusiasm is a heartwarming reminder that some royal traditions are passed down not through duty but through shared passions. Fans will surely look forward to seeing the youngest royal continue to follow in his father’s footsteps.