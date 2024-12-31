Exclusive: How Prince William and Princess Kate plan to 'spoil' their children in the new year

2024 was a landmark year for the Prince and Princess of Wales, not least because of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis which came as a shock to many.

Their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been a huge support to Kate and her family and have continued to charm royal fans during public engagements.

© Getty Images 2024 has been a landmark year for Princess Kate and her family

In light of their rollercoaster year, royal author Ingrid Seward believes that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be looking to treat their brood to an array of surprises in 2025.

"Kate will be wanting to spoil them a bit, because it's very frightening for children when their parents are that ill, so I think they will be up for a few treats this year," she explained.

© Getty Images Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis share a close bond

"I think William and Kate might take the children skiing during the Easter holidays and will probably be planning a big summer holiday, because as far as we know they didn't go anywhere last year."

The author, whose book Royal Children documents the lives of young royals through the generations, added: "Like many famous parents, they are cautious about exposing the children to too much scrutiny in this digital age. They know they must produce the children at certain times, but I think they very much keep them under wraps the rest of the time.

© Getty Images Kate will be looking to 'spoil' her children in the new year, says royal author Ingrid Seward

"These kids have a much more ordinary and informal life than their predecessors, because they're not surrounded by nannies and staff; they're very much with their parents. The three of them seem to get on incredibly well; they're close in age, they all enjoy sports, they're bound by the situation they're in and they're all in it together. And I think that makes them all closer."

Princess Kate's year in review

Princess Kate went public with her cancer diagnosis back in March. She shared her news with the world via a heartfelt video in which Kate revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales went public with her cancer diagnosis in March

Sat in the grounds of Windsor Castle, she candidly shared that her diagnosis had come as a "huge shock" and that it had taken time for her to explain everything to her three children.

In the summer months, Kate made a series of public appearances, most notably at Trooping the Colour and at the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final match which she attended with her sister Pippa and her daughter Charlotte.

© Getty Images Kate received a standing ovation at the Men's Singles Final

In September, the mother-of-three had plenty to celebrate as she shared the welcome news that she had completed chemotherapy. She made the announcement in a deeply personal video and described her health journey as "incredibly tough" for the family.

She ended the year on a high with her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey, followed by a family Christmas at Sandringham hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

