Queen Mary rocks bridal white top in new celebratory portrait

Queen Mary of Denmark looked sublime in bridal white as she posed for a new portrait taken to mark her 53rd birthday.

The striking portrait, taken by photographer Steen Evald, showed the Danish royal posing on the arm of a creamy-hued sofa inside an ornate, gold-splashed room at Amalienborg palace.

She looked ethereal and radiant dressed in a chic white blouse complete with fluted sleeves and a folded collar. For a pop of colour, Mary paired the garment with a pleated maxi skirt crafted from blush pink lace. She accessorised with some elegant drop earrings, a pair of gold bangles and sparkling silver rings.

As for hair and makeup, the Danish monarch wore her chocolate brown tresses down loose in a centre part and highlighted her features with a sweep of rosy blush, smokey brown eyeshadow, telescopic mascara and warm, honey-hued bronzer.

© Getty Images The Danish royal celebrated her 53rd birthday on 5 February

The portrait was shared to the official Danish royal family's Instagram account, alongside a caption that read: "Her Majesty the Queen has a birthday and is turning 53 today.

"Because of the birthday, a new portrait of the Queen is published. The portrait was taken by photographer Steen Evald at Amalienborg."

Royal fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Congratulations to our lovely queen," while a second noted: "Congratulations, and what a lovely picture," and a third chimed in: "Big happy birthday to our amazing and beautiful queen."

© Shutterstock Queen Mary with her husband King Frederik

The royal mother-of-four was born in Australia and is the youngest of four children to her Scottish parents, Henrietta and John. The pair married in Edinburgh in 1963 and later that year they emigrated to Australia, becoming Australian citizens in 1975.

Mary and her husband King Frederik first crossed paths at the Slip Inn pub in Sydney during the 2000 Olympics. The Danish monarch popped the question in 2003, with the pair walking down the aisle at Copenhagen Cathedral on 14 May 2004.

© Getty Images Queen Mary wore a gifted tiara on her wedding day

They are doting parents to four children: Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Last week, Mary donned her glad rags at a dinner for officers of the admiral and commander's rank from the Royal Danish Navy.

© Kongehuset The Danish royal posed in her rarely seen military medals alongside King Frederik and Queen Margrethe

Dressed to impress, the royal wore a waist-cinching floor-length gown in jet black which she teamed with a cropped jacket and a cluster of rarely seen military medals.

The former Danish monarch, Queen Margrethe, meanwhile, wowed in an electric blue maxi skirt and a sophisticated black lace top. Honour dinners of this nature are held annually in turns between the Armed Forces, the Danish Air Force, and the Emergency Management Board.