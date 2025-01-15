Queen Mary's sweet hug for sister captured on camera during historic moment

Queen Mary and King Frederik marked the first anniversary of their reign on Tuesday, with the Danish palace sharing a behind-the-scenes video from Frederik's historic accession day.

The footage showed an emotional Frederik preparing to walk out on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen for his proclamation.

Frederik is seen hugging his brother Prince Joachim, as his eldest children, Crown Prince Christian, 19, and Princess Isabella, 17, blow him kisses.

But Mary also had support from one of her family members on the day. The new Queen was spotted embracing her older sister, Jane Stephens, who was dressed in a purple coat.

Watch the moment here…

WATCH: Queen Mary's sweet hug for sister Jane in BTS video

Danish media outlets confirmed that Jane would be flying in from Australia for the momentous ceremony ahead of Frederik's accession.

Mary, 52, is the youngest of four children. As well as pharmacist Jane, who was born in 1965, Mary has another older sister, Patricia Anne Bailey, born in 1968, as well as a brother, John, born in 1970.

The Queen Consort grew up in Hobart, Tasmania, with her Scottish parents, John Dalgliesh Donaldson and Henrietta Clark Donaldson.

© Getty Jane Stephens and her husband Craig

The couple emigrated to Australia in 1963 ahead of the arrival of their eldest child, Jane.

Mary's father John is a Professor of Applied Mathematics, while her late mother, Henrietta, worked as the Executive Assistant to the Vice Chancellor of The University of Tasmania.

Sadly Henrietta passed away in November 1997 following complications from heart surgery, when Mary was 25.

© Getty Mary and her father, John, on her wedding day

John later found love with British crime novelist Susan Horwood, who writes under the pen name of Susan Moody, whom he married in 2001.

Mary's father walked her down the aisle on her wedding day to Frederik in 2004, while sisters Jane and Patricia were her bridesmaids.

© Getty Mary's sisters Jane and Patricia acted as her bridesmaids on her wedding day

Jane shares three children with her husband Craig Stephens while Patricia also has three kids – her eldest two from her marriage to her first husband, Ken Woods. Mary's brother, John and his wife Leanne share a daughter.

Frederik and Mary's own brood are growing up fast, with Crown Prince Christian due to start military training next month as part of his gap year.

The couple's second child, Princess Isabella, turns 18 in April ahead of her high school graduation, while their twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, have just celebrated their 14th birthday.

LISTEN: The big royal events happening this year amid King Charles' ongoing treatment