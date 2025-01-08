Queen Mary releases unseen photos of twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine from glamorous party

King Frederik and Queen Mary's children are growing up fast, with their twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, celebrating their 14th birthday on Wednesday.

The Danish royal palace shared never-before-seen photographs of the twins, taken on New Year's Eve after their father delivered his first New Year's speech as monarch.

Prince Vincent looks smart in a black tuxedo with a velvet bow tie, while Princess Josephine sported a black sparkly dress with two gold pendant necklaces and hooped earrings.

The youngsters were last pictured on 23 December at Marselisborg Castle, as Frederik and Mary arrived with their family to spend Christmas at the royal residence in Aarhus.

Royal fans flooded the comments section on Instagram with well-wishes for Vincent and Josephine.

© Kongehuset Prince Vincent sported a tux

The twins were born on 8 January 2011 at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, with Josephine born at 10.56am, 26 minutes after her brother.

Vincent is third in line to the Danish throne, while Josephine is fourth.

© Kongehuset Princess Josephine made her acting debut last year

The tots were baptised in April 2011 with Josephine wearing a christening gown found among her great-grandmother Queen Ingrid's belongings, making her the first child of a then future Danish monarch not to wear the family's traditional christening gown, which was worn by her twin brother.

The twins began their education at Tranegårdsskolen in Gentofte – the same school as their older siblings, Crown Prince Christian, 19, and Princess Isabella, 17.

© Getty Vincent and Josephine's christening day in April 2011

But in September 2023, Josephine enrolled at Kildegård Privatskole in Hellerup, although the Danish palace did not share a reason for her transfer.

The teenagers share their parents' love of sport, including running, skiing, horseriding and tennis, and Josephine also appears to have inherited her grandmother Queen Margrethe's thespian talents.

The princess made her on-screen acting debut last month as she appeared on an episode of DR's Christmas calendar, Tidsrejsen (Time Travel 2). She sported dungarees and pigtails in a 1990s-inspired show as she played a character called Kate.

Vincent and Josephine have made a number of public appearances in recent years, including King Frederik's accession day and his and Queen Mary's tour of Greenland last July.

