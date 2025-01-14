King Frederik and Queen Mary's looks of love from the first year of their reign

It has been one whole year since Frederik was crowned King of Denmark, with his adoring wife, Mary, by his side.

Since accession day on 14 January, the Danish royal couple have put their stamp on the monarchy and undertaken many firsts together.

The year was also personally significant for King Frederik and Queen Mary.

The couple marked their 20th wedding anniversary last May, which coincided with their state visit to Norway.

The then Crown Prince first met Australian-born Mary Donaldson at the Slip Inn pub in Sydney during the 2000 Olympics and a long-term relationship blossomed.

Frederik proposed to Mary in 2003 and the former advertising executive won over the country she would one day become Queen Consort of, by quickly learning the Danish language.

The couple tied the knot at Copenhagen Cathedral on 14 May 2004, with the groom crying tears of joy on his wedding day.

WATCH: Frederik and Mary share a kiss on accession day

Frederik and Mary are proud parents to four children - Crown Prince Christian, 19, who graduated from high school last summer and is preparing for his future as King, along with Princess Isabella, who turns 18 this spring, and 14-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

As the Danish king celebrates the first anniversary of his reign, take a look back at all of their most loved-up moments from the past year.

1/ 6 © Patrick van Katwijk Balcony kiss Who can forget the newly-proclaimed King's tender kiss for his wife in front of the cheering crowds at Christiansborg Palace on accession day? Frederik and Mary held hands, beamed at one another and embraced as their smiling children looked on from behind-the-scenes.



2/ 6 © Shutterstock Norway state visit The couple enjoyed a romantic stroll around Oslo's harbour during an official visit, as they held hands and happily posed for a photo against the coastal scenery.

3/ 6 © Martin Sylvest Andersen Crown Prince Christian's graduation Cameras picked up Frederik and Mary's subtle PDA as the proud parents departed from Crown Prince Christian's high school graduation last June. The couple were seen leaving Ordrup Gymnasium with their arms wrapped around each other.



4/ 6 © Getty / Kongehuset Greenland visit On their first official trip to Greenland as King and Queen, the couple cosied up during a coffee morning and exchanged sweet looks on board a boat in Qassiarsuk.



5/ 6 © Getty Summer residence The King and Queen were snapped in fits of giggles together as they were given a warm welcome to Gråsten Palace as they took up their traditional summer residence last July.

6/ 6 © Kongehuset August tour We love this stunning shot of Frederik and Mary taken as they were given a guided walk around the Voderup Klint on the south coast of Ærø during their summer tour. Frederik looked suave in a grey suit with an open-collared shirt while Mary looked effortlessly chic in a crisp white blouse and a camel midi skirt and a Fedora-style straw hat.