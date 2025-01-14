King Frederik and Queen Mary's looks of love from the first year of their reign

As the Danish king celebrates the first anniversary of his reign, take a look back at all of their most loved-up moments from the past year.
Balcony kiss
Who can forget the newly-proclaimed King's tender kiss for his wife in front of the cheering crowds at Christiansborg Palace on accession day? Frederik and Mary held hands, beamed at one another and embraced as their smiling children looked on from behind-the-scenes.
Norway state visit
The couple enjoyed a romantic stroll around Oslo's harbour during an official visit, as they held hands and happily posed for a photo against the coastal scenery.
On their first official trip to Greenland as King and Queen, the couple cosied up during a coffee morning and exchanged sweet looks on board a boat in Qassiarsuk.
Summer residence
The King and Queen were snapped in fits of giggles together as they were given a warm welcome to Gråsten Palace as they took up their traditional summer residence last July.
August tour
We love this stunning shot of Frederik and Mary taken as they were given a guided walk around the Voderup Klint on the south coast of Ærø during their summer tour. Frederik looked suave in a grey suit with an open-collared shirt while Mary looked effortlessly chic in a crisp white blouse and a camel midi skirt and a Fedora-style straw hat.
