Queen Letizia channels Old Hollywood in timeless turquoise dress

Queen Letizia is a reigning fashion icon, and on Tuesday, she channelled Old Hollywood glamour. Heading to the Rastro Espace in Madrid, the royal stepped out in a turquoise midi dress with a 1930s feel.

An everyday staple, Letizia has worn the elegant design from Dandara Spain before but this time around, she paired it with a camel overcoat by Carolina Herrera, nude kitten heels and a Magrit Mica bag.

© Getty Queen Letizia headed to the Rastro Espace in Madrid to mark World Cancer Day

Adding to her vintage aesthetic, Letizia's brunette tresses were styled in soft starlet waves that framed her face. As for her makeup, the mum-of-two rocked a radiant glow, courtesy of sun-kissed bronzer, pale pink eyeshadow and high-shine nude lipgloss.

An important engagement for Letizia, the wife of King Felipe chaired an institutional event in honour of World Cancer Day. Upon arrival, the 52-year-old – who is also the Honorary President of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) – met with various members of the organisation, before heading on stage where she delivered a speech.

© Getty The royal recycled a dress from Dandara Spain

In the run-up to the event, Letizia has been attending meetings at the AECC. On January 30, the former journalist was pictured walking and laughing with secretariat María Dolores Ocaña.

Spotted outside AECC headquarters, Letizia was dressed for business, layering a lime green blazer of a black blouse and tailored trousers. Accessorising with hoop earrings, a sleek leather handbag and platform boots, the royal looked seriously chic.

© Getty Queen Letizia pictured outside the AECC headquarters in Madrid

With World Cancer Day taking place on February 4, Letizia and other European royals have been lending their support this week. Among them, the Princess of Wales – who underwent chemotherapy last year – shared a photo on Monday.

Pictured standing in a wintry woodland and frost-covered fern, Princess Kate was seen smiling at the camera. Her youngest son, Prince Louis, six, was credited as the photographer. In an accompanying message, Kate wrote: "Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C #WorldCancerDay."

© Instagram The Princess of Wales shared a photo in a frosty woodland for World Cancer Day

The picture came shortly after Kate expressed her gratitude to her medical teams during an unannounced visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, London. Describing the visit as "incredibly poignant", the wife of Prince William followed up with a message, confirming that she is now in remission.

The Princess said: "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.

© Getty Princess Kate is now in remission

"I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support." She also thanked the Royal Marsden for its "exceptional" care and for "looking after me so well".