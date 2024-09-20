Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Letizia makes a statement in unexpected belted denim gown
Queen Letizia in blue dress waist up© Getty

Queen Letizia is endlessly chic in unexpected belted denim dress

King Felipe's wife looked so youthful with killer crimson heels

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Letizia of Spain truly outdid herself when she stepped out on Thursday at the Retina Eco Awards at Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía in Madrid.

King Felipe's wife looked so youthful in a brand new Carolina Herrera A-line dress made from an unexpected dark wash denim. 

Queen Letizia in denim dress© Getty
Queen Letizia wore an unexpected denim belted dress

The crew-necked number featured a seam pinstripe and a belted waistline for a vintage silhouette. The garment, which featured a floaty skirt, was teamed with a pair of crimson kitten heels from Magrit.

Queen Letizia sitting in denim dress with red clutch© Getty
Queen Letizia rocked red accessories

To tie her bright shoes into the look, Letizia carried the 'Malva' Red Leather Clutch from Menbur. Rounding off her look was a pair of gold hoop earrings - the 'Atenea' style from Nydia Jewellery.

Queen Letizia poses with people at event© Getty
Queen Letizia attended the Retina Eco Awards celebrating sustainable projects

As ever, her makeup looked pristine featuring a shimmery eyeshadow look and glossy nude lip.

Queen Letizia in denim

Queen Letizia in denim dress and face mask© Getty
Queen Letizia wore a denim dress in 2021

It is a rarity for Queen Letizia to wear denim. In fact, the royal has only worn a denim dress on a handful of royal engagements. 

In 2021, the mother of two attended the 50th anniversary of the creation of the UCM Faculty of Information Sciences in a denim dress with utility pockets and rolled sleeves styled once again with red accessories - a skinny belt and snakeskin heels.

Queen Letizia's modern look

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the opening of the 2024/2025 Professional Courses at the âDoctor JosÃ© Zapatero DomÃ­nguezâ High School on September 18, 2024 in Castro-Urdiales, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)© Getty
She perfected wearing cut-outs that are royally-appropriate

The Spanish royal was spotted on an outing earlier this week where she opted for a second unexpected look. 

Princess Leonor's mother wore a cropped blue and white striped shirt with cut-outs on the chest and a sharp collar from Victoria Beckham's collaboration with high-street brand Mango.

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the opening of the 2024/2025 Professional Courses at the âDoctor JosÃ© Zapatero DomÃ­nguezâ High School on September 18, 2024 in Castro-Urdiales, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/2024 Carlos Alvarez)© Carlos Alvarez
Letizia wore a piece from Victoria Beckham's collection with Mango

She teamed the waist-skimming piece with a pair of black cigarette trousers and the 'Melanie 50 Padded-Strap Block Heel Sandals' from Boss when she attended the opening of the 2024/2025 professional courses at the Doctor José Zapatero Domínguez High School in Castro-Urdiales in 2021.

Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe VI of Spain are seen leaving an intimate dinner at La Lonja del Ma© Getty
Queen Letizia and King Felipe were seen leaving an intimate dinner at La Lonja del Ma

Letizia loves a blouse and cigarette trouser combo for her daytime engagements, however, this summer she was spotted enjoying a low-key outing with her husband in white jeans, sandals, and a laid-back blouse.

