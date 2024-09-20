Queen Letizia is endlessly chic in unexpected belted denim dress

Queen Letizia of Spain truly outdid herself when she stepped out on Thursday at the Retina Eco Awards at Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía in Madrid.
King Felipe's wife looked so youthful in a brand new Carolina Herrera A-line dress made from an unexpected dark wash denim.
The crew-necked number featured a seam pinstripe and a belted waistline for a vintage silhouette. The garment, which featured a floaty skirt, was teamed with a pair of crimson kitten heels from Magrit.
To tie her bright shoes into the look, Letizia carried the 'Malva' Red Leather Clutch from Menbur. Rounding off her look was a pair of gold hoop earrings - the 'Atenea' style from Nydia Jewellery.
As ever, her makeup looked pristine featuring a shimmery eyeshadow look and glossy nude lip.
Queen Letizia in denim
It is a rarity for Queen Letizia to wear denim. In fact, the royal has only worn a denim dress on a handful of royal engagements.
In 2021, the mother of two attended the 50th anniversary of the creation of the UCM Faculty of Information Sciences in a denim dress with utility pockets and rolled sleeves styled once again with red accessories - a skinny belt and snakeskin heels.
Queen Letizia's modern look
The Spanish royal was spotted on an outing earlier this week where she opted for a second unexpected look.
Princess Leonor's mother wore a cropped blue and white striped shirt with cut-outs on the chest and a sharp collar from Victoria Beckham's collaboration with high-street brand Mango.
She teamed the waist-skimming piece with a pair of black cigarette trousers and the 'Melanie 50 Padded-Strap Block Heel Sandals' from Boss when she attended the opening of the 2024/2025 professional courses at the Doctor José Zapatero Domínguez High School in Castro-Urdiales in 2021.
DISCOVER: Queen Letizia is a vibrant vision in sensational fitted power suit
Letizia loves a blouse and cigarette trouser combo for her daytime engagements, however, this summer she was spotted enjoying a low-key outing with her husband in white jeans, sandals, and a laid-back blouse.
