Queen Camilla's secret struggles with private home Ray Mill House revealed

King Charles' wife Queen Camilla may have her pick of royal residences to stay at, such as Clarence House, Highgrove and Windsor Castle, but did you know she has her very own private home nestled away in Wiltshire?

The £850,000 residence, called Ray Mill House, was acquired by Camilla following her split from her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1994. She lived there between 1996 and 2003 and has kept it as a country base ever since. However, it has caused her some heartache, and here's why…

Richard Eden of the Daily Mail has reported that there have been disputes with a neighbour due to planning permission at a nearby property. It has been confirmed that after a back and forth with the council, permission was granted for a neighbour to use an outside building as a holiday rental, meaning members of the public can regularly access Camilla's private road, which she shares with this particular property.

Check out the bird's eye view of Camilla's residence

Flooding issues

In addition to this, due to the house's location, it has been affected by local flooding, which of course is a potential cause for distress for the royal.

At Christmas, in a chat with the Military Wives Choir, Camilla revealed that her area had sadly been impacted by adverse weather brought by Storm Bert. "Got a bit flooded the other day. Where my house is was underwater. You've never seen anything like it," she said.

"It was like a seaside, you couldn't see anything apart from a lot of birds sailing about on the water," she continued.

The grand master bedroom at Ray Mill House

Despite the stresses of owning such a residence, it is a place that Camilla loves dearly, and she even chose it as the backdrop for her 75th birthday portraits shot by Princess Kate, giving fans a chance to admire it.

Luxury features at her home include an outdoor swimming pool and stables for her horses. There is also a terrace upstairs, perfectly positioned to overlook the glorious grounds.

© Brian Jannsen / Alamy Stock Photo Wiltshire is prone to flooding

Photos of the interiors show a master bedroom with wooden panelled walls and two large sash windows drenching the room in light. The space has cream carpets and a selection of grand paintings on the walls.

The King's country escape

The Queen appears to use this property as her special hideaway, separate from her life at the top of the royal family, serving as a place for quiet and calm. Her husband King Charles has his own sanctuary not so far away – Highgrove House.

© Getty Highgrove House is a favourite residence of the King

Speaking about his beloved home, royal biographer Robert Hardman revealed that the King has his own private sanctuary on site.

In the royal book, Charles III, Robert wrote: "In good times and bad, as both the Prince of Wales and now as King, he likes to retreat to his 'sanctuary', his tiny chapel in the grounds of Highgrove, to gather his thoughts."

© Instagram / @courtneylouisephotography Highgrove's gardens are very magical

Charles told Robert in 2008: "The great thing is that it is somewhere where nobody can get me. Anywhere in the house, there is always a telephone, or somebody can always come. It is very important to have somewhere just to allow a moment."