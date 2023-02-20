Catherine Zeta-Jones comments on Princess Kate's surprising BAFTAs look Prince William's wife opted for a very bold look on Sunday night

The Princess of Wales surprised royal fans on Sunday as she chose a very bold look for the 2023 BAFTAs.

Whilst Kate's Alexander McQueen dress was recycled from a previous appearance at the awards show, she completely reworked her look by making a significant alteration to the gown but also adding very bold accessories.

For the very first time in her nearly 13 years of public royal life, the mother-of-three opted for black full-length gloves by Cornelia James, the late Queen's favourite glovemaker – she first began wearing them in 1947, during her honeymoon with Prince Philip.

To complete the look, Princess Kate opted for a matching Jimmy Choo clutch, cascading floral earrings by Zara, and a stunning pair of Aquazzura gold pumps.

Kate's bold outfit was the talk of the night, and even Hollywood stars such as Catherine Zeta-Jones, who also attended the awards, voiced their opinion.

William and Kate closed the BAFTA red carpet on Sunday night

Taking to Prince William and Kate's latest post on their official Instagram account, which shows the pair walking the red carpet side by side, Michael Douglas' wife commented: "Glorious," alongside a red heart emoji.

Many fans agreed with the Welsh actress, however, it's safe to say that Sunday's look is one of her most divisive, with many commenting on the gloves.

The Princess' black gloves have divided royal fans

"From the shoulders up, perfection. The gloves? No," wrote one, whilst another added: "My least favourite look of hers – the gloves are a hard NO. Think they are trying too hard to be modern. Just be yourselves which you both do so perfectly! Reminds me of Cruella de Vil. A huge negative distraction."

A third remarked: "This is probably the first outfit she's ever worn that I didn't love."

Catherine Zeta-Jones said Kate looked 'glorious'

However, another fan praised her for getting out of her comfort zone and trying new things.

"I'm proud of her for doing the gloves. A little edgy, out of her comfort zone," they wrote alongside an okay emoji.

