Princess Kate’s secret appearance at Eurovision - and the touching reason why she was ‘very happy’ to take part

Princess Kate shocked fans when she performed an amazing piano piece during the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest’s grand final, and the production team behind last year’s event revealed a rare insight into working with her.

After picking up the BAFTA award for Live Event Coverage, Eurovision’s executive producer Andrew Cartmell told HELLO! and other media outlets in the winner’s press conference room: "It was a process we were working with them for quite a few weeks, quite a few months.

"They wanted to support Eurovision, in particular they wanted to support the relationship with Ukraine. It was really important to them so we had to do something that felt appropriate.

"The whole purpose was to show that the UK, through all our musicians, through all our artists was united with Ukraine. The Palace and the Princess of Wales in particular were very happy to be a part of that."

The video, which featured musical icons including Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and 2022 UK contestant Sam Ryder, was aimed to be a celebration of British artists welcoming the world to the host city Liverpool whilst also paying tribute to the winners Ukraine who were unable to host.

However, in a surprise cameo, the Princess of Wales showcased her piano-playing skills from Windsor Castle’s Crimson Drawing Room, dressed in a blue Jenny Packham gown.

© Getty The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 won the Live Event Coverage Award at the 2024 TV BAFTA Awards

Whilst the Princess of Wales is still recovering from her cancer treatment, her husband Prince William appeared in a video message at this year’s BAFTA TV Awards.

The Prince of Wales, who has been President of BAFTA since February 2010, recorded a message for former children’s TV presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin, who was awarded the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship.

"Baroness Floella Benjamin, you remind us of the power of empathy, compassion, and action to effect positive change and I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you. I’m thrilled that you are receiving the BAFTA Fellowship this evening, and I send my heartfelt congratulations," he said.