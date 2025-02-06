Prince Louis looks just like his grandfather King Charles in unearthed photo

Prince Louis is renowned for being the fun-loving, youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales. He's charmed royal well-wishers with his cheeky antics and has provided some of the most memorable and adorable moments in recent royal history.

The six-year-old, who turns seven in April, most notably sparked sweet reactions at key royal events including Trooping the Colour, the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and his grandfather King Charles's coronation celebrations.

© Shutterstock The royal tot has served up some memorable moments

Louis appears to have taken after his grandfather King Charles, with the pair often pulling similar facial expressions and showcasing the exact same lively character.

Take a look at their bond in the video below...

HELLO! dipped into the archives and unearthed a black-and-white picture of a young Prince Charles – and the parallels between the monarch and his grandson Prince Louis are uncanny.

© Getty Images Louis and his grandfather have a close bond

In November 1950, His Majesty appeared in his element as he stood on a wall at Clarence House to watch a procession during the visit of Queen Juliana of the Netherlands. The youngster showed off his plucky side and sweetly jabbed his hands into the air – a move which caught the attention of his mother Queen Elizabeth II...

© Getty Images Charles had a blast watching a procession at Clarence House

Charles looked adorable in the image rocking a double-breasted peacoat complete with a peter pan collar. His mother, meanwhile, looked her usual sophisticated self, dressed in a smart coat with an asymmetrical folded collar.

The nostalgic image closely resembles a photograph taken in June 2023 at Trooping the Colour showing an enthusiastic Prince Louis mastering a series of playful dance moves. Like his grandfather King Charles, Louis channelled the exact same energy.

© Getty Images Prince Louis channelled the exact same energy in 2023

And the similarities didn't end there... Louis's mother Princess Kate resembled the late Queen and could be seen in the background casting a watchful eye over her son.

Prince Louis's photo of Kate

Earlier this month, Prince Louis sparked a sweet reaction when he took a photograph of his mother which was later shared by Kate to mark World Cancer Day. The charming snapshot showed the mother-of-three posing outside on a wintry day with her arms outstretched. She could be seen rocking a smart forest green longline coat and a stylish baker boy cap.

© Instagram Princess Kate pictured in frosty woodland for World Cancer Day

Kate posted the image on her official Instagram account, alongside a second image taken by the Princess showing frosted fern branches at Windsor. She included a caption that read: "Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease." Concluding her message, Kate also signed off with a "C".

In a nod to her son's photography, the 43-year-old added a camera emoji, followed by the words "Prince Louis".

Louis' artistic skills went down a treat with royal fans. In the comments section of the post, one follower remarked: "I can't believe that this photo was taken by Louis, that's so sweet," while a second added: "A beautiful image and message, looks like Louis has got his mother's love for photography - a talented young boy!"