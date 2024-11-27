King Charles' treat at royal home and Prince Louis will be delighted

The King and Queen traditionally host the royal family on the Sandringham estate for Christmas, and their Norfolk abode has already been transformed into a winter wonderland – with an added treat that Prince Louis will love.

For the past few years, the grounds of the royal residence have featured a spectacular festive light trail, Luminate, which is open to the public until 24 December.

And this year's addition will no doubt delight the younger royals, as the Prince and Princess of Wales have previously taken their three children on the festive woodland walk.

As well as exploring the Christmas tree maze and food stalls, visitors can also bring their own marshmallows to toast on the fire pit, as revealed on Sandringham's Instagram account.

Louis, six, was particularly enthusiastic about toasting marshmallows as he carried out his first official royal engagement in 2023.

© Getty A Christmas tree maze and tree house during Luminate Sandringham

The Prince, then five, joined his parents and siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to volunteer with the Scouts in Slough during King Charles' coronation weekend.

After helping to move sand in a wheelbarrow and trying his hand at controlling an excavator with his dad, Louis was rewarded with the sweet treat.

© Getty Louis enjoying his 'Smores

The young royal was captured toasting the marshmallow on the firepit before enjoying it in a sweet biscuit sandwich, declaring: "I like mine just like this."

Given Kate's role as joint president of the Scouts with the Duke of Kent, the Princess is also quite partial to marshmallow.

© Getty Kate toasting marshmallows with the Scouts in 2020

The King and Queen are currently residing at Sandringham ahead of next week's state visit from the Emir of Qatar.

Charles was pictured attending church last Sunday as Camilla continues her recovery from her recent chest infection.

Her Majesty pulled out of attending the Royal Variety Performance last Friday after doctors advised her to prioritise rest.

