Princess Eugenie steps out for the first time following arrival of niece Athena

Princess Eugenie looked fabulous on Tuesday evening when she stepped out for a low-key dinner in Knightsbridge.

The 34-year-old was all smiles, wearing a light brown coat which she paired with a black leather tote bag. Under her fabulous coat, Eugenie opted for a white crew-neck jumper and black trousers.

© JP/RV/TM / BACKGRID Beatrice looked fabulous as she headed into a cab

The mid-week outing saw the royal leaving A-list hotspot La Maison Ani London and getting into a cab. The evening out was the first time the Princess has been photographed since news of the arrival of her niece, Athena, who was born on 22nd January.

Buckingham Palace announced the news of their latest royal arrival on the official Instagram account for the royal family.

The statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57 pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

© JP/RV/TM / BACKGRID The outing comes after the news of her niece Athena's arrival

"The baby was born weighing four pounds and five ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the royal family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

The words were accompanied by a beautiful image of the baby girl wearing a pink knitted cardigan. Eugenie couldn't have been a prouder auntie, quickly re-sharing the adorable snap and adding a GIF that read: "Welcome baby girl," in glittery pink letters alongside a baby pink bow.

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on January 22

Athena is Princess Beatrice's second daughter, whom she shares with her husband. The couple are also the doting parents to Edoardo's eight-year-old son, Wolfie, whom the property developer shares with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang, and three-year-old Sienna, whom he and Beatrice welcomed in September 2021.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie is the proud mum to her sons, August, three, and one-year-old Ernest.

The family of four live an ultra-private life in Portugal but also have a stunning home, Ivy Cottage, in the UK, situated on the grounds of Kensington Palace.