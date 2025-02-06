Lady Louise is the image of Princess Charlotte in adorable photo

Royal fans were left besotted back in 2023, when Princess Charlotte held hands with Prince William as they cuddled on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Whilst the affectionate father-daughter gesture may have taken some by surprise, it isn't the first time the warm embrace has been displayed. Lady Louise and her adoring mother were the image of Charlotte and William back in 2009.

© Getty Images William and Charlotte stole the hearts of royal watchers when they were photographed in 2023

The mother-daughter duo couldn't have looked happier as they beamed from the iconic royal palace at the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Louise, then five, was the image of her doting mum, looking out at the crowds whilst holding her mother’s hands, which were wrapped around her shoulders.

© UK Press via Getty Images Lady Louise and her mum Sophie adopted the same pose back in 2009

Meanwhile, Sophie looked her usual glamorous self, wearing a beige and pink hat and a beautiful pink and beige dress with a matching fitted blush-hued jacket.

Little Louise looked so adorable, wearing a powder blue cardigan adorned with frills around her wrists and a white summer dress.

Whilst the royal pair don’t get many opportunities to spend time together with Louise studying at St Andrews University in Scotland, it has been reported that the pair have a very sweet relationship.

One special way the pair are connected is by their middle name. Louise and Charlotte both have Elizabeth as a middle name in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Louise's grandmother and Charlotte's great-grandmother.

Louise's bond with the Wales family extends to Prince George as well. Back in 2018, an adorable moment between the pair was caught on camera. See the sweet moment in the video below.

Prince George holds Lady Louise Windsor’s hand at royal wedding

The occasion was Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, and Louise held George's hand as she led the young bridal party into St George's Chapel.

Louise also has an incredibly close bond with Charlotte's mother, the Princess of Wales, and, aged seven, she was given a starring role as one of William and Kate's bridesmaids at their royal wedding in 2011.