Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have never looked sweeter in incredible unearthed family photo with matching hairstyles

Twins? Triplets? Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their adoring mum, Sarah Ferguson, have it covered.

We all love a matching fashion moment, and an unearthed photo of the royal trio shows them looking simply fabulous in adorable chequered outfits. Cast your minds back to 1995—at the time, Beatrice was seven, and her younger sister Eugenie, five.

© West News Service/Shutterstock The occasion saw Beatrice and Eugenie twin with their mum Sarah Ferguson

The sister duo donned matching bobs and puffed-sleeve dresses adorned with the classic pattern, whilst mum Sarah towered behind them, donning a suit in the same monochrome print.

Beatrice and Eugenie both wore adorable blue bows in their short locks, as well as white tights and black shoes. Meanwhile, Sarah opted for black tights, black stilettos, and a black hat.

The gorgeous family photos were taken at St Nicholas Church in Wickham at the wedding of Rupert Maitland-Titterton and Sarah Mason.

When they were little, Beatrice and Eugenie had so many adorable twinning moments. See the full gallery below…

1/ 4 © PA Images via Getty Images Did someone say Parent Trap? The York sisters could have been mistaken for Lindsay Lohan in the iconic film on numerous occasions. One of the most obvious was in 1996 when the pair rocked matching pink sunglasses and gingham scrunchies as they rode top-down in their family convertible.



2/ 4 © Getty Images Another Parent Trap moment saw the sisters don fabulously vibrant structured jackets and matching skirts that could be mistaken for Lindsay's character Annie in the film. The occasion was the Queen Mother's 100th birthday in 2000.



3/ 4 © Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock It's no secret how much the royal family love to ski, and an unearthed photo from 1992 shows the sister duo taking to the slopes for a winter getaway in Klosters, Switzerland. Little Beatrice—then three—donned a fabulous pink ski ensemble, complete with a bow in her bobbed red hair.

4/ 4 © Press Association/AFP via Getty Another photo from the special holiday saw Beatrice and Eugenie posing in red and green snowsuits. Proud mum Sarah Ferguson was a ’90s vision behind her daughters, wearing a fabulously ’90s jumpsuit, which she accessorised with a waist-cinching black belt. May 1992 saw the sister duo swap their ski suits for matching floral dresses as they arrived at Heathrow Airport after returning from Jakarta. Just adorable!

