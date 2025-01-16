Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice could be mistaken for Lindsay Lohan in incredible photo

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have had so many iconic twinning moments from their childhood, but have you ever noticed the moment the pair channelled Lindsay Lohan in The Parent Trap?

An unearthed photo of the York sisters shows them slipping on their sunglasses as they enjoy a roof-down ride in their family's convertible. The fabulous photo was taken as the sister duo arrived at a celebrity pro-am golf tournament, held at Wentworth, with their parents in tow in 1992.

© PA Images via Getty Images This photo of the sister-duo in 1992 is so Parent Trap coded

At the time, Princess Eugenie would have been six, while her elder sister Princess Beatrice would have been eight. As well as their pink sunglasses, their hair was tied in matching blue gingham scrunchies.

It's not gone unnoticed just how much the sister duo are channelling Annie and Hallie from the iconic 1998 film.

© W.Disney/Everett/Shutterstock Lindsay as character Hallie in the 1998 film

This isn't the only matching moment that looks like it could have been a scene from the film.

When Beatrice and Eugenie stepped out at the Queen Mother's 100th birthday in 2000, the pair were serving serious Annie energy.

© Getty Images A second occasion saw the York sisters channel Linsday's other character Annie

In the film, Lindsay's character Annie dons a brilliant pastel blue suit during a scene with Natasha Richardson, who plays Annie's wedding dress designer mother, Elizabeth James.

Lindsay's look in the scene is incredibly similar to the outfits worn by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie on their great-grandmother's big day.

© W.Disney/Everett/Shutterstock Lindsay's outfit is so similar to Eugenie's

For the special event, both sisters donned structured jackets and skirts, Eugenie in pink and Beatrice in blue—not dissimilar to a pastel blue number worn by Lindsay during her portrayal of the British character.

In the photos from the historic event, the York sisters were matching from head to toe, from their silky headbands adorned with bows to their white court heels with even more bows, matching their respective pink and blue outfits.

Eugenie even had a matching pink bag to complete her adorable look.

Since their days of twinning fashion, Eugenie in particular has been vocal about their eccentric ensembles.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

In 2019, the Princess shared a photo of one of her and her sister's '90s fashion moments when they attended a celebration for their grandfather Prince Philip's 80th birthday at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Bea and I are laughing hysterically after contemplating what on earth was in our handbags that day going to church…” she wrote. “We quite clearly are loving our full lime green and lilac suits!!”

"The shoes, the headbands… yes to the '90s…” she continued, adding the hashtags #flashbackfriday, #limegreen, and #lilac.