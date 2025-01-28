Princess Beatrice is her mum Sarah Ferguson's red-haired twin in glam pictures

Princess Beatrice shares an incredibly close bond with her mother Sarah Ferguson. The pair support one another in the spotlight and have regularly shared insights into their sweet relationship.

Beyond this, they are united in their work ethic and have joined forces at several charity events through the years.

© Getty Images Eugenie, Beatrice and Sarah are all patrons of Teenage Cancer Trust

"I'm very proud of them and they are very proud of me," Sarah recently told HELLO!. "We are a tripod of women and the best way to empower people is to lead by example.

Meanwhile, during a TV interview on This Morning, Beatrice was quick to heap praise on Sarah in the wake of her "bumpy health scare". Speaking to Josie Gibson, the 36-year-old gushed: "She had a bumpy health scare last year but she's all clear now. But I think at 64, she's thriving, she's been through so much, but now she's coming into her own."

Personalities aside, the mother-daughter duo are also on the same wavelength when it comes to their sartorial prowess.

Keep scrolling to discover some of the best twinning moments together…

© Getty Images Catwalk queens In 2007, Sarah and Beatrice had a major twinning moment at the Fashion Relief Show held during London Fashion Week. The pair were snapped gliding down a pristine catwalk dressed in coordinating black satin gowns and chunky sapphire and diamond necklaces. Ramping up the glitz and glamour, Sarah and Beatrice styled their golden red locks in tumbling waves and highlighted their features with smokey eye liner and peachy-pink lipstick.



© Getty Images Hair twins Princess Beatrice has inherited her mother's radiant red locks! The pair had a wholesome twinning hair moment in 2007 as they attended the wedding of Louis Beckworth and Chloe Delevingne. The duo wore their flowing curled locks in an identical style complete with a side-swept bang.



© Getty Images Courtside chic The keen tennis aficionados soaked up some sporting action in June 2006 at The Queen's Cup final. Embracing the sunshine, Beatrice and Sarah both donned stylish sunglasses, with the author opting for a sleek, streamlined pair while Bea donned some glam oversized glasses.



© Getty Images Party princess In 2013, Sarah and Beatrice mirrored each other in almost identical black mini dresses. Stepping out to attend The Masterpiece Midsummer Party in aid of Marie Curie Cancer Care, Sarah turned heads in a waist-cinching black frock which she teamed with a sophisticated coat, butterfly-embellished heels and a beaded clutch. Beatrice, meanwhile, made a statement in a long-sleeved black dress complete with a playful ruffled hemline. Echoing her mother's aesthetic, she also slipped on a pair of glitzy heels covered in diamantes.



© Getty Images Belles of the ball Beatrice and Eugenie looked every inch the belles of the ball in 2010 at the annual Caudwell Children's Butterfly Ball. Dressed to the nines, the pair ensured their outfits were perfectly complementary with vivid jewel tones reigning supreme. Beatrice looked radiant in a hyacinth-hued pleated mini dress and matching caged heels while mum Sarah had a Grecian goddess moment in a billowing marine blue gown and an iridescent purple shrug.

