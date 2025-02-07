Princess Eugenie takes style inspiration from Princess Kate during A-list night out

Princess Eugenie has been making the most of the first few weeks of 2025.
The 34-year-old kicked off the year by becoming an auntie to her sister Princess Beatrice's second daughter, Athena, before being pictured at a glamorous dinner in Knightsbridge earlier this week.
The prestigious venue is the ultimate A-list hotspot, with the likes of the Beckhams, Madonna, Kate Hudson, and Sienna Miller among its celebrity visitors. It has played host to countless star-studded after-parties for the Brit Awards, British Fashion Awards, and BAFTAs.
The restaurant-cum-boutique hotel, owned by American hotelier André Balazs, marked its 10th birthday in October.
Style inspiration from Kate
Eugenie's stylish look is straight out of Kate's playbook. In 2023, Kate donned a pair of trousers incredibly similar to her royal family member's when she stepped out for World Mental Health Day at the Royal Foundation event, Exploring Our Emotional Worlds.
For the occasion, Kate opted for the wonderfully flattering wide-leg trousers, which she paired with a black top and yellow blazer.
Meanwhile, in 2020, Kate rocked a similar combination to Eugenie, opting for a beige coat, which she paired with high-waisted trousers—this time in a deep, almost-black navy blue hue. Kate wore the outfit when she was visiting Oxford House Nursing Home.