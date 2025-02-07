Princess Eugenie takes style inspiration from Princess Kate during A-list night out

Princess Eugenie has been making the most of the first few weeks of 2025.

The 34-year-old kicked off the year by becoming an auntie to her sister Princess Beatrice's second daughter, Athena, before being pictured at a glamorous dinner in Knightsbridge earlier this week.

Now, the royal has been captured enjoying another dazzling evening out at A-list hotspot Chiltern Firehouse.



Eugenie took her style inspiration from her cousin-in-law, the Princess of Wales, donning a pair of fabulously flattering high-waisted black trousers, which she paired with killer heeled boots, an elegant white blouse with lace sleeves, and a beige coat.



The Princess opted for an au naturel complexion, flaunting her natural beauty with a makeup-free visage punctuated with subtle brushes of mascara. As for her hair, she swept her brown tresses back, securing them with a claw clip, letting tendrils frame her face.



In her arm, an ultra-stylish black mini bag. Other accessories saw Eugenie add a pair of gold studs and matching gold rings on her right hand. On her left hand was her dazzling pink engagement ring from her adoring husband, Jack Brooksbank.



The prestigious venue is the ultimate A-list hotspot, with the likes of the Beckhams, Madonna, Kate Hudson, and Sienna Miller among its celebrity visitors. It has played host to countless star-studded after-parties for the Brit Awards, British Fashion Awards, and BAFTAs.

The restaurant-cum-boutique hotel, owned by American hotelier André Balazs, marked its 10th birthday in October.

Style inspiration from Kate

Eugenie's stylish look is straight out of Kate's playbook. In 2023, Kate donned a pair of trousers incredibly similar to her royal family member's when she stepped out for World Mental Health Day at the Royal Foundation event, Exploring Our Emotional Worlds.

© WireImage Eugenie appears to have taken inspiration from Kate

For the occasion, Kate opted for the wonderfully flattering wide-leg trousers, which she paired with a black top and yellow blazer.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Kate rocked a similar combination to Eugenie, opting for a beige coat, which she paired with high-waisted trousers—this time in a deep, almost-black navy blue hue. Kate wore the outfit when she was visiting Oxford House Nursing Home.