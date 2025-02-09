Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprise hockey fans with NHL appearance

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have thrown themselves into the Canadian spirit by attending a NHL game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Prince Harry and Meghan arrived at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, after kicking off the 2025 Invictus Games, and upon arrival Harry dropped the ceremonial puck drop.
Watch the moment below:
Harry dropped the puck alongside two members of the Canadian Invictus team, Lee Jarratt and Andre Crocker, and Canucks Sports & Entertainment Chairman Francesco Aquilini.
The Duke and Duchess are in Canada for the Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick military service personnel which was launched by Harry in 2014.
They arrived at the star-studded Invictus Games 2025 opening ceremony on Saturday, where Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, were pictured holding hands and exchanging a series of loving looks throughout the event at BC Place in Vancouver.
"The Games were born more than a decade ago, from a promise I made to myself. A promise to uphold my obligation—a sacred obligation after my own decade and privilege of military service —to do whatever I could to help my fellow brothers and sisters heal, and to champion everything we stand for.," said Harry.
Held in 2025 across venues in Whistler and Vancouver, Canada, the Games will take place between February 8 and February 16, and the vent is the first in the Games' history to encompass winter sports.
The opening ceremony saw performances from Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Chris Martin and Nelly Furtado.
Joining Harry and Meghan will be Denmark's Prince Joachim and Princess Marie; the news was confirmed in a release by the Danish Palace, which stated that the royal couple would arrive at the Invictus Games on 15 February, a day before its closing ceremony.
The Games kicked off on Friday night with an intimate dinner that saw the Duchess, 43, take to the stage to greet the competitors.
Despite admitting she "hadn't planned on speaking", Meghan introduced her husband with a gushing speech. As Harry strolled onto the stage, his doting wife gave him a passionate kiss as the crowd cheered
Praising her husband, she said: "We are just thrilled to be here, and I would be remiss if I didn't take the opportunity to introduce someone who means a lot to me. And I know he means quite a lot to all of you. You will see him throughout this week.
"You will see him at the Games. You will see him probably curling with you, cheering you on."
She continued: "He's in it with you, and you'll see him through all of those moments. He'll be there with you."