Princess Eugenie's son August shares this same interest as Prince George - see new photo

Princess Eugenie shared a glimpse into her son August Brooksbank's birthday celebrations, and the youngster seems to share the same interests as Prince George!

August, who turned four on Sunday, was seen wearing an aviator-style jacket with patches at his party, similar to one sported by Tom Cruise in the Top Gun film from 1986, which centres around US navy fighter pilots.

© Instagram The young royal appeared to have a party for his fourth birthday

George, now 11, has also been fascinated by aircraft since he was a toddler, and took his first flying lesson last summer, with the Prince of Wales once saying that his son is a "potential pilot in the making".

August was also pictured waving enthusiastically at the flypast during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie August waving at the aircraft during the Platinum Jubilee flypast

His birthday party had a distinctive red, blue and gold theme, with a striped balloon and August holding another of a metallic number four. Red party bags could also be seen on a table, covered with a blue cloth.

August was also seen wearing the bomber jacket on other occasions in the video montage shared by his mother, including for a walk on the beach and at home with his little brother Ernest.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares rare photos of August on 4th birthday

Royal family and flying

The Windsors have a long history with the aviation industry.

Prince Philip began flying lessons in November 1952 and received his Royal Air Force wings in May 1953. He also completed helicopter training in 1956 and regularly piloted aircraft of The Queen's Flight in his tours around the world.

The current King followed in his father's footsteps, gaining his pilot's licence in 1970. But Charles stopped flying planes in 1994 after a near-miss crash.

© Getty Images Charles taking his first flying lesson in 1968

August's grandfather, Prince Andrew, served as a Royal Navy helicopter pilot during the Falklands War,

Prince William was a RAF search and rescue pilot for three years at RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales and also worked as an air ambulance pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance from 2015 to 2017.

© WPA Pool Harry in the front seat of his cockpit of an Apache helicopter in Afghanistan

Prince Harry also served as an Apache commander and co-pilot gunner during his 2013 operational tour of Afghanistan.

LISTEN: Princess Kate's frustration at being seen as a 'clothes horse'