Princess Eugenie's son August's red hair is so striking as the young royal turns four

Princess Eugenie was every inch a proud mother as she wished her eldest son a happy birthday on Sunday.
The royal, who shares sons August, four, and Ernest, 22 months, with her husband Jack Brooksbank, took to Instagram to share several unseen snapshots of her children - and it's clear to see Augie is going to be the double of his mum as he grows up.
"Happy birthday my darling Augie. 4 today. And what an amazing 4 years," Princess Eugenie began.
"You are so incredibly focused and inquisitive and full of adventure and speed. Can't wait for all our adventures… so many more to come.The Princess signed off the post with: "I love you my boy, my angel."
August's fiery red hair
In one photograph, August's fiery red hair was on full display as Eugenie held her son in her arms. The duo, twinning with their natural auburn hair, looked out onto an idyllic mountain range in the distance.
In another photograph, the toddler was seen walking hand-in-hand with his little brother, as another sweet moment showed the young royal riding a bicycle in a London park.
Royal fans were quick to react to the sweet video shared of August, rushing to the comments to share the love on his special day.
"4 already? Growing so quickly!" commented on fan, as another wrote: "Thank you so much for sharing these precious private moments and happiest birthday to August."
A third fan penned: "Ηappy birthday to a gorgeous little boy! Such a lovely family! Such cute children."
August's upbringing in Portugal
The Princess divides her time between the UK and Portugal, where her husband Jack is based for work and where beach time is clearly precious to their young family.
"They love swimming," the Princess told HELLO! in October 2024. "The sea in Portugal's a little bit rougher. So we've got our feet in, but Augie is a fish. He literally loves it and we have whales and dolphins all across the walls.
"We've got a book called The World's Wildest Waters, which is backed by Blue Marine Foundation - I see it every morning when Augie's eating breakfast, and he's like, 'Mama!' and then we go through it.
"The children have to find the creatures in the pictures and the next page is all the facts about the cuttlefish, or the Great White shark or the seal. And Augie loves it."
