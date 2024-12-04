Princess Eugenie shares rare glimpse of her sons - and August has got so tall

Princess Eugenie's sons are growing up fast! The royal mum shared a rare glimpse of August, three, and one-year-old Ernest as they enjoyed a festive outing with Eugenie's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York.

In sweet clips and photos posted on her Instagram account, August and Ernest are both wrapped up against the December chill in padded jackets and colourful wellies as they arrive at Windsor Great Park Illuminated.

Little August can be seen jumping up and down in excitement as he holds hands with his mother and his grandmother "GG," as they call Sarah.

And in another moment, the youngster appears fascinated by the Christmas lights as he leads his grandmother down the light trail.

Princess Eugenie shares glimpse of August and Ernest on festive outing

"The start of the Christmas countdown was made even more magical this year by having some granny and mummy time at @windsorilluminated," Eugenie wrote in the caption. "I'd love to hear what festive things you get up to."

The Princess' followers flooded the comments section with their Christmas activities and traditions, while also remarking on Eugenie's outing with her sons and mother.

"How tall is August! Can't believe it! Princess, my Christmas is to be with my family and friends and playing games that you only play at Christmas time," one wrote.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie August appeared in awe of the lights

"Those boys are growing up so fast. Hope they enjoy the excitement of Christmas," another said.

"Three generations having the best time and looking so happy and natural. Lovely, lovely family I hope you have a beautiful blessed Christmas," a third added.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Sarah and Eugenie enjoyed a mother-daughter outing

It comes just days after Sarah shared a fun video from the outing, as she rode a merry-go-round.

"I'm at Windsor Park Illuminated, and I'm with my grandchildren and with my daughter having the best day," the Duchess said, "It's Saturday afternoon in the dark! I'm on a giant rooster! Yay!"

Sarah also revealed her Christmas treat for her grandchildren this year.

"Grannies exist to spoil their grandchildren, don't they? I'll be stuffing their stockings with sweets, toys and treats. I think I'm as excited as they are," the Duchess told HELLO!

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Ernest turned one in May

"I plan a long way ahead," she added "I spot things I think people would like throughout the year and stash them away. Every year I also like to get special baubles made for everyone's tree."

As well as August and Ernest, Sarah is a proud grandmother to Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna, three, and her stepson Wolfie, eight.

The York family is set to grow next year as Beatrice is expecting her second child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

