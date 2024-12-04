Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie shares rare glimpse of her sons - and August, 3, has got so tall
Subscribe
Princess Eugenie shares rare glimpse of her sons - and August, 3, has got so tall
Princess Eugenie at Windsor Christmas event© Getty / Instagram

Princess Eugenie shares rare glimpse of her sons - and August has got so tall

The royal was joined by her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
1 hour ago
Share this:

Princess Eugenie's sons are growing up fast! The royal mum shared a rare glimpse of August, three, and one-year-old Ernest as they enjoyed a festive outing with Eugenie's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York.

In sweet clips and photos posted on her Instagram account, August and Ernest are both wrapped up against the December chill in padded jackets and colourful wellies as they arrive at Windsor Great Park Illuminated.

Little August can be seen jumping up and down in excitement as he holds hands with his mother and his grandmother "GG," as they call Sarah.

And in another moment, the youngster appears fascinated by the Christmas lights as he leads his grandmother down the light trail.

Watch below…

WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares glimpse of August and Ernest on festive outing

"The start of the Christmas countdown was made even more magical this year by having some granny and mummy time at @windsorilluminated," Eugenie wrote in the caption. "I'd love to hear what festive things you get up to."

The Princess' followers flooded the comments section with their Christmas activities and traditions, while also remarking on Eugenie's outing with her sons and mother.

"How tall is August! Can't believe it! Princess, my Christmas is to be with my family and friends and playing games that you only play at Christmas time," one wrote.

August appeared in awe of the lights© Instagram / @princesseugenie
August appeared in awe of the lights

"Those boys are growing up so fast. Hope they enjoy the excitement of Christmas," another said.

"Three generations having the best time and looking so happy and natural. Lovely, lovely family I hope you have a beautiful blessed Christmas," a third added.

Eugenie and Sarah at Christmas market in Windsor© Instagram / @princesseugenie
Sarah and Eugenie enjoyed a mother-daughter outing

It comes just days after Sarah shared a fun video from the outing, as she rode a merry-go-round.

"I'm at Windsor Park Illuminated, and I'm with my grandchildren and with my daughter having the best day," the Duchess said, "It's Saturday afternoon in the dark! I'm on a giant rooster! Yay!"

Sarah also revealed her Christmas treat for her grandchildren this year.

"Grannies exist to spoil their grandchildren, don't they? I'll be stuffing their stockings with sweets, toys and treats. I think I'm as excited as they are," the Duchess told HELLO!

August Brooksbank kissing little brother Ernest at Natural History Museum© Instagram / @princesseugenie
Ernest turned one in May

"I plan a long way ahead," she added "I spot things I think people would like throughout the year and stash them away. Every year I also like to get special baubles made for everyone's tree."

As well as August and Ernest, Sarah is a proud grandmother to Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna, three, and her stepson Wolfie, eight.

The York family is set to grow next year as Beatrice is expecting her second child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

LISTEN: Inside Princess Kate's festive plans

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Kings who died in battle
  • Princess Catherine's festive wardrobe
  • Christmas at Windsor Castle

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More