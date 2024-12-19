Princess Eugenie's son August, 3, is Prince Archie's twin in new photo

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were among the guests invited to enjoy the King's pre-Christmas lunch on Thursday, including their son, August, who made a rare appearance.

The three-year-old tot was pictured in the back of the couple's car as Jack drove them to Buckingham Palace, and he's the image of his second cousin, Prince Archie.

Just like Archie, August has thick curly auburn hair and was also seen wearing a Santa hat as the family arrived for the gathering.

© Getty Little August is the image of cousin Archie

It comes just days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their 2024 Christmas card, which included a sweet picture of their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, running into their arms.

Although the image was taken from behind, the Sussex children have inherited their dad Prince Harry's red locks.

© Archewell The photo was taking inside the family's Montecito home

It's not the first time that a resemblance between August and Archie has been spotted by royal fans.

When Eugenie announced the birth of her second son, Ernest, in May 2023, she shared a picture of the newborn with his proud big brother August looking over him in the cot.

© Instagram / Netflix August with little brother Ernest (left) and Archie, right

While Harry and Meghan very rarely share images of their children, snaps from their Netflix series proved how the Windsor genes are strong in Archie and Lilibet.

Harry and Eugenie share a close bond, with the Princess visiting Harry in Montecito in 2022. Footage from the Sussexes' series released the same year showed the royal cousins attending the Super Bowl, cycling and playing with little Archie on the beach.

WATCH: Eugenie plays with Archie on the beach in California

And after the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf in 2023, Harry and Meghan made a stopover in Portugal, where Eugenie and Jack have a home.

The couple have been splitting their time between London and Comporta for the last two years, where Jack has a role in marketing, sales and promotion for property developer Michael Meldman's Discovery Land Company.

Christmas plans

While Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, usually spend the festive period at Sandringham with the royals, this year they will be with their respective in-laws for the first time.

© Getty Eugenie and Jack split their time between London and Portugal

It comes amid their father the Duke of York's decision to pull out of Christmas plans with the King and Queen, following the scandal surrounding his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

© Getty Beatrice and her husband Edoardo attended the lunch with their three-year-old daughter Sienna

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York will spend the day at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

But HELLO! understands that Eugenie and Beatrice's decision to spend Christmas with their in-laws was made earlier this year.

