Princess Eugenie shares unseen video of baby August wearing an England babygrow

Princess Eugenie was among the thousands of fans showing their support for England during their Euro 2024 semi-final as she shared an adorable throwback clip of her son, August Brooksbank.

Posting on her personal Instagram account, the cute video showed baby August wearing a Three Lions onesie and cooing, as his doting mother stroked his tummy.

Watch it here...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares throwback clip of baby August in England kit

Eugenie, 34, wrote in the caption: "Throwback to a baby Augie. Wishing @england the best of luck tonight #euros."

The clip is likely to have been taken during England's last Euro campaign in 2021, when they were defeated by Italy at the final.

But on Wednesday night, Gareth Southgate's squad faced The Netherlands in Dortmund, Germany. If England succeed, they will face Spain in the final in Berlin on Sunday 14 July.

Eugenie's cousin, the Prince of Wales, did not travel to Dortmund for the semi-final amid work commitments, HELLO! understands.

Football fan Prince William, 42, was an animated spectator at England's quarter-final match against Switzerland in Dusseldorf last Saturday, which saw them secure a place in the semi-final after a 1-1 draw, extra time and a tense penalty shootout.

The future king, who supports West Midlands club, Aston Villa, has been President of the Football Association (FA) since 2006.

While Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, is reportedly a Chelsea fan, he and Eugenie were spotted in the stands at Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park in Newcastle in October 2021.

© Getty Eugenie and Jack at Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur in October 2021

The Princess obtained a 2:1 in English Literature and History of Art from Newcastle University in 2012.

She has been a director at Hauser & Wirth art gallery in London since 2017.

Family life

As well as son August, born in February 2021, Eugenie and Jack welcomed their second child, Ernest, in May 2023.

Eugenie often shares updates and anecdotes about her two little ones, including a series of cute snaps to mark Ernest's first birthday earlier this year.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Ernest is already a football fan

The Princess, who is the second child of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, has also opened up about motherhood and parenting challenges over the past three years.

"I think I've got magic children that take after me and Jack. They love sleeping," Eugenie told the Table Manners podcast. "Augie's up a bit early, but Ernie sleeps 'til 8 in the morning."

© Instagram / @princesseugenie August with his little brother, Ernest

She quipped: "I think they heard me say when they were in my tummy, 'You will sleep because if I don't sleep, I'm a dragon.' Sleep's integral to me."

But she told Kate Thornton on White Wine Question Time last year: "There are other things that don't go well - feeding times are tearing my hair out type moments but sleep is not a problem at the moment. There's always sleep regression and things like that coming."

